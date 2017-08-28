House Envy: Live on the lake in this Nantucket-inspired beauty in Milton

When Scott Mall and his then wife noticed that the house at 1965 Drummond Pond Road in Milton was for sale, they jumped on it immediately. At the time—the late nineties—they were living three miles away, but had been eyeing homes in the North Valley neighborhood for years.

“There were several homes for sale in the neighborhood, but this one was situated right on the water,” said Scott, a marketing executive who served as the director of communications for the 1996 Summer Olympics. The North Valley subdivision has approximately 60 homes, some of which come with pastures and barns, others with lake access. “The neighborhood has a very rural feel. It’s a great place to raise a family.”

Milton, an affluent community in north Fulton County known for its pastoral landscapes, is bordered by Cherokee County to the north and west, Forsyth County to the east, and the cities of Roswell and Alpharetta to the south. Incorporated in 2006, the city of approximately 34,000 residents is named in honor of Revolutionary War hero John Milton.

Built in 1986, this 6,276-square-foot home features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a living room, den, large dining room, and spacious kitchen with a separate breakfast area. The master suite includes a generous walk-in closet, two smaller closets, and a newly renovated bath with marble floors and countertops and top-of-the-line plumbing fixtures. An expansive deck and covered porch are located off the main level, offering views of the lake and dock below. A partially finished terrace level features abundant storage space. There are lots of historic nods throughout the home, including heart of pine floors, heavy molding, bead board, and shiplap walls.

Scott has enjoyed living on the 10-acre lake. “It’s great having a water view. It’s beautiful 365 days a year.” He also appreciates the abundant wildlife in the area, which includes deer, ducks, egrets, fish, otters, and turtles.

One of his favorite features is the home’s open floor plan. “This is a wonderful house for entertaining, with the large deck and covered porch,” he said. “We’ve held birthday parties, high school graduation parties, and church activities here. It has a great flow.”

Although Scott loves his Nantucket-inspired abode, his two daughters are grown, and he plans to retire soon and relocate to a smaller place in the mountains. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of living here and hope that another family will appreciate this house and its beautiful surroundings.”

This Milton home is listed for $1,089,000. For more information, contact Carolyn Hassel of Harry Norman Realtors at 770-876-0147; or carolyn.hassel@harrynorman.com.