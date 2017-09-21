House Envy: This modern farmhouse lands in historic Grant Park

When local developer Michael Woods, principal in Broadview Properties, first noticed the dilapidated 1950s-era ranch-style home at 532 Mead Street in Grant Park, he knew immediately that he wanted to buy the property and build a house that would complement the neighborhood. “It’s only a block away from the historic district, so there was enormous potential to build something that would blend into the area but still look fresh,” he said.

So he purchased the property, demolished the outdated home, and erected a 2,400-square-foot, two-story modern farmhouse that has all the latest amenities, along with plenty of character and charm. What’s more, the home is within walking distance to all the attractions of Grant Park, including the Atlanta BeltLine, the Beacon, the Grant Park Farmer’s Market, and Zoo Atlanta.

Grant Park, located in southeast Atlanta, refers to both the 131-acre green space and the neighborhood that surrounds it. The park itself was established in 1883 when businessman Lemuel Pratt Grant gave the city 100 acres in the newly developed “suburb” where he lived. Seven years later, the city acquired additional acreage and appointed its first park commissioner. The neighborhood’s distinctive landscape includes tree-lined streets, rolling hills, and a vast sidewalk system, portions of which are the original brick. Its architecture reflects a number of styles, among them craftsman, English vernacular revival, Queen Anne, shotgun, and Victorian. The Grant Park Neighborhood Association is an active group that sponsors several annual events, including the popular Grant Park Spring Tour of Homes.

The four-bedroom, three-bath house has an open floor plan with nine-foot ceilings and detailed craftsmanship. The main level features a spacious den with a fireplace, a dining room, a study, and a guest suite. There’s also a large chef’s kitchen with a 12-foot island, granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless appliances, and a walk-in pantry. The upstairs level features two guest rooms, a laundry room, and a master suite with a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and a spa-like bath with marble floors and countertops and a glass-encased tub and shower. Vintage lighting, beamed ceilings, shiplap walls, and a metal roof give a nod to the past and add authenticity to the home.

Outside, there’s a sodded yard, an irrigation system, and a patio. The driveway runs beside the house, providing coveted off-street parking. A large magnolia tree shades the entire yard.

This Grant Park home is listed for $599,000. For more information, contact Kate Godwin of Adams Realtors at 404-441-2687; or km_godwin@yahoo.com.