This new Buckhead home is the perfect blend of rustic and classic style

Photograph by Lauren Rubinstein

Angelle and Zach Schaumburg are both in the home business—Angelle, an interior designer, and Zach, a real estate developer. So when they set out to build their new home, each had specific ideas about what the final design should look like. Although they both envisioned a comfortable, casual abode with a farmhouse feel, Angelle leaned toward classic design while Zach wanted a more rustic appearance.

After finding an ideal lot near Chastain Park, the couple tapped architect Ross Piper for the job. Ross had the right resume, having spent a large part of his career with esteemed classicist Norman Askins, and was willing to collaborate. “He was very open to the fact that we were coming to the table with lots of ideas,” says Zach. “He was approachable and friendly, and we immediately clicked.”

For his part, Ross welcomed the Schaumburgs’ input. “It was a perfect arrangement. They told me what they wanted but also gave me a lot of rope to let the creative juices flow.” The result is a European farmhouse that marries the wish lists of both husband and wife and provides a picture perfect place for them to raise their young family.

Situated on approximately an acre, the home is set back from the road and nestled into the landscape as if it were much older. Ross eschewed a full two-story structure in favor of a story-and-a-half to create a more welcoming approach.

Photograph by Lauren Rubinstein

Zach was eager to use rustic materials on the exterior, so Ross specified a thicker-than-usual siding to add character and authenticity. He also added stone across most of the façade, as well as heavy shake shingles with rough edges on the roof, creating the farmhouse appearance Zach craved. Ross then incorporated a traditional portico with Doric columns and Chippendale pickets to provide the refined, timeless look Angelle wanted.

Inside, the rooms are understated but sophisticated, with plaster walls and no crown molding. White-oak floors add a Belgian flavor, while rough-hewn ceiling beams and reclaimed barn wood on some of the walls add texture and warmth. Angelle decorated with a mix of traditional and transitional furniture and accessories, including a number of antiques.

Photograph by Lauren Rubinstein

With four children—all under the age of nine—Angelle made sure the furnishings were durable and used fabrics that incorporate Crypton technology on many pieces. “It’s virtually bullet-proof,” she says. “You can spill almost anything on it, and it wipes right up.”

Both Zach and Angelle love the openness of the floorplan. The living room, kitchen, and family room flow together, making it easy to keep an eye on the kids. An outdoor covered porch, where the Schaumburgs enjoy hanging out or entertaining guests, is located off the living areas and overlooks the backyard and pool.

Photograph by Lauren Rubinstein

“We wanted a home that was elegant yet approachable, and I feel like we accomplished that,” says Angelle. “This house was designed to be family-friendly, a house we can raise our kids in. This is our forever home.”

This article originally appeared in our Summer 2017 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.