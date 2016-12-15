Old-school tradition meets modern amenities in this Sandy Springs home bar

Photograph by Sarah Dorio

This home bar in Sandy Springs combines old-school tradition—rich wood paneling, cozy stools—with modern amenities. Features include a television, a built-in kegerator, and (of course) plenty of spirits. “There’s even a secret door behind the bar that leads to a hidden golf simulator and media room,” says interior designer Karen Ferguson of Harrison Design Associates.

Whiskey-colored walls

Ferguson chose knotty alder paneling for its warm golden color. “The knots add texture and color variation,” the designer explains. Boards were installed vertically to make the ceiling appear higher

than it is.

Setting the mood

An edgier take on old-fashioned animal prints, this painting by Dawne Raulet stands out thanks to its black frame and mostly dark canvas.

Perfect harmony

The Hickory Chair barstools are covered in a windowpane-checked fabric by Holland & Sherry that complements the alder. The antique brass nail heads on the stools reflect the plumbing and light fixtures.

On draft

The built-in kegerator keeps brews cold and fizzy for an exte­nded period of time.

Tip: “We used an antique brass finish for the bar faucet and had the keg tower plated to match,” says Ferguson. “Keeping all of the finishes in warm tones helps create a cordial feel.”

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.