Room Envy: A garage door-enclosed backyard retreat

Photograph by Jeff Herr

As a custom builder, Michael Ladisic’s job is to make clients happy, but he’s free to experiment with his own Peachtree Park home: His guesthouse has lofty ceilings, a retractable door, and a soothing color scheme.

Wood works

“We planned from the start to plank all the inside walls,” says Ladisic. “We tried to give the room texture but still kept everything white and classic.”

Look up

A large-scale cubist chandelier from Circa Lighting accents the 16-foot-high ceiling.

Open sesame

Ladisic opted for a pull chain, rather than an electric opener, for this glass-and-metal garage door, installed by Doorsmith.

Twice as nice

Interior designer Sherry Hart created symmetry with pairs of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams sofas, animal-hide ottomans, and wooden windows repurposed as wall art.

Pattern play

Hart chose striped pillows as a base for other accessories. Colorful kantha quilts from India add texture.

This article originally appeared in our August 2017 issue.