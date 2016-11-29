Room Envy: A sunny nook designed for creativity

Gainesville designer Maggie Griffin created this space as a gift to her grandfather

Photograph by Patrick Heagney

As a Christmas gift to her grandfather Harris Hardin, Gainesville-based interior designer Maggie Griffin suggested a master bedroom redo, which included this sunny nook. “He paints, draws, and reads, so this makeover was about creating a comforting space where he can indulge in books and artwork,” she says.

Porch with a purpose

An attached sunroom was ideal for a small art studio and reading spot. Away went bright colors and dated fabrics; neutrals now provide a soothing backdrop.

Supply side

A small table holds art supplies, keeping the porch tidy and inviting.

Layered look

Woven sisal blinds and double-width draperies allow Hardin to control the amount of natural light. Griffin chose the floral fabric for its subtle color combination of oatmeal, brown, and a touch of salmon.

Sentimental value

Griffin’s late grandmother, Barbara, found this convertible drafting table/desk at an antiques store a dozen years ago. Hardin uses it as an easel.

Step softly

The existing terra cotta and ceramic tiles were practical for paint drips, but Griffin cozied up the floor with an inexpensive, oatmeal-toned rug. “If it gets a few spills, it’s no big deal to replace,” she says.

Tip: Griffin freshened up Hardin’s club chair and ottoman with an antelope-inspired fabric. Animal prints often “read” as neutrals, she notes.

This article originally appeared in our November 2016 issue.