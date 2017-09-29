Support a worthy cause and nab design bargains at the Thrift Studio Pop-up Shop

It’s always fun to watch designers create imaginative vignettes, but the great thing about the ones at Thrift Studio’s Pop-up Shop is that they’re full of great bargains. Located on ADAC‘s fourth floor, the gallery opened last night with a swanky party packed with design aficionados. The show will remain open, Mondays to Saturdays, through October 20. The event benefits Dwell with Dignity, a Texas-based nonprofit that established a satellite chapter in Atlanta earlier this year. DWD identifies deserving families in need and entirely furnishes new homes for them, right down to stocking the refrigerator.

Atlanta’s design community has embraced DWD. The honorary chair of this year’s show is Barbara Westbrook, and other participating designers included Joni Vanderslice, Steve McKenzie, Amy Ferrer, Montgomery Gratch Interiors, Melanie Milner, Trinity Mercantile & Design, and Laura Walker Baird. Roswell artist Britt Bass curated contributions by dozens of local artists. Supporting vendors include Peacock Alley, Benjamin Moore, Duralee, Jerry Pair, Currey & Company, Aidan Gray, Frontgate, Christina Wedge, AmericasMart, Loloi, Mitchell Gold+Bob Williams, and Uttermost.

Everything in the vignettes is for sale at deep discounts. And with such blue chip support, the show is full of top-quality furnishings. Of course, ADAC is always open to the public now; so this is a great time to support a worthy cause, take home a treasure, and explore the vast resources of Atlanta’s amazing design center.

Photographs by Betsy Riley.