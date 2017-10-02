Tiny House Festival helps movement build momentum in Georgia

Decatur hosted its second Tiny House Festival last weekend. At this year’s event, more than 20 tiny houses and thousands of attendees helped the movement build local momentum. In fact, Tiny House Atlanta is the largest such Meetup group in the nation. A nonprofit dedicated to “educating and helping individuals, groups, and cities embrace the tiny house movement and its positive effects on strengthening communities and aiding to create walkable and sustainable neighborhoods,” Tiny House Atlanta was founded by festival organizers Will Johnston and Kim Bucciero. One of the exhibits was the Tribute FireHouse that Fin Kernohan designed for school fire education classes. She and her husband John have lived in a 304-square-foot house, named the Beloved Cabin, in rural Georgia since 2011. Tiny House Atlanta receives support from Mitsubishi Electric Cooling & Heating, the City of Decatur, iMade This, MicroLife Institute, MARTA, Harris Diversified LLC, Verizon, HomeCraft, and Sherwood Chiropractic Clinic. —Betsy Riley