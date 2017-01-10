The Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market runs January 10-17 at AmericasMart in downtown Atlanta—your chance to shop at the first, largest, and most-comprehensive Market of the year. From home décor and furniture to accessories and gifts, only AmericasMart offers the breaking trends and Market experience you need. With over 7,200 brands in all categories of gifts, home décor, and furniture in three inter-connected buildings to let you shop with ease, plus celebrity appearances, dozens of educational seminars, lively networking events, friendly staff, and resources for planning your visit, this is a can’t-miss event.

Here are the ten things you must see at AmericasMart in January.

1. Diamonds of Design Vignette Exhibition

January 10-17 | Bldg. 1, Floor 14, Vignette Gallery

Join AmericasMart for their signature vignette exhibition this January as they celebrate their 60th “diamond” anniversary in 2017. They will unveil brand-new vignettes curated by top designers from all over the country, showcasing the designers’ personal favorite eras, decades, design icons, or moments in time from the last 60 years. Meet the designers.

2. Diamond Party

Friday, January 13 | 7 p.m. | Bldg. 1, Floor 14, Vignette Gallery

Dust off your dancing shoes and grab some serious bling for the most-dazzling event of the year, the Diamond Party, where the Vignette Designers will be toasted and six decades of design inspiration at AmericasMart celebrated. RSVP here.

3. Lighting & Decor Launch and Lounge

Wednesday, January 11 | 4 p.m. | Bldg. 1, Floor 5, Lighting & Decor Lounge

Only at January’s AmericasMart will you get an exclusive first look at the all-new Lighting & Decor magazine. Join them in the Lighting & Decor Lounge each day as they celebrate with daily trend presentations, happy hours, and meet-and-greets with the editors and industry influencers. Learn more.

4. Atlanta magazine’s Sponsored Demonstration Kitchen Seminars

January 11-14 | Bldg. 2, Floor 8, Demonstration Kitchen

Whether it’s tried and true or new to you, join renowned chefs, mixologists, and restaurateurs from some of Atlanta’s favorite restaurants as they whip up their greatest creations in the Fiesta Dinnerware Demonstration Kitchen in Building 2, Floor 8. View the full event calendar.

5. Return of ANTIQUES and DÉCOR | Light & Lifestyles

Thursday, January 12-Sunday, January 16

AmericasMart’s popular, curated collections are making their return this January! Discover a mix of furniture, home accessories, lighting, and a variety of fine linens and textiles in this temporary, juried collection at ANTIQUES (Bldg. 1, Floor 2) and DÉCOR | Light & Lifestyles (Bldg. 1, Floor 8).

6. Author’s Corner & Espresso Lounge

January 12-15 | Bldg. 1, Floor 2, 2-A-15

Meet the authors behind your favorite books on design, home décor, and entertaining with style—including Suzanne Kasler, Annette Joseph, Barbara Westbrook, Paige Schnell, and Amy Flurry—at the Author’s Corner book signings. Learn more.

7. Cooking with Paula

Friday, January 13 | 1 p.m. | Bldg. 2, Floor 8, Fiesta Dinnerware Demonstration Kitchen

Join celebrity chef Paula Deen as she prepares her famous Ooey Gooey Butter Cake, and celebrate the new Paula Deen Décor launch with Young’s. Meet and greet in the Young’s showroom located in Building 2, Floor 13, space 1318 immediately following. Learn more.

8. #HomeStartsHere Trend-Spotting Program

January 12-15 | 5–6 p.m. | Bldg. 1, Floor 5, Lighting & Decor Lounge

As part of the 60th-anniversary celebrations at AmericasMart, they are introducing the all-new #HomeStartsHere trend-spotting program in the Lighting & Decor Lounge! Join social-media mavens Linley+Lauren of LP2 and an all-star lineup of trendsetters and tastemakers sharing their favorite Market finds for the all-new #HomeStartsHere social media experience. Learn more.

9. A Conversation with Bunny Williams & Annie Selke

Thursday, January 12 | 11 a.m. | Bldg. 1, Floor 15, Designer Workspace, 15-D-11

Join Elizabeth Ralls, editor-in-chief of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, as she leads a dynamic discussion with Bunny Williams, renowned interior designer and product designer, and Annie Selke, the founder and designer of lifestyle brands Pine Cone Hill and Dash & Albert, as they discuss Bunny’s new book and their mutual love for beautiful interiors. Learn more.

10. The Beachside Bohemian: Creating a Boutique Experience

Thursday, January 12 | 2 p.m. | Bldg. 1, Flr. 15, Designer Workspace, 15-D-11

Join the “first family of design,” Robert and Cortney Novogratz, stars of HGTV’s Home By Novogratz and Bravo’s 9 By Design, as they discuss designing a home that is not only inviting but also a destination to experience. Learn more.