Turn your bath into a spa with these 14 seaworthy indulgences

Relax and breathe
Bath and wallpaper

Tub courtesy of Kohler, wallpaper by Ryan Hayslip

Birthday Bath, Kohler, $7,726, kohler.com
“Great Wave” wallpaper by Cole & Son, Lee Jofa, ADAC, leejofa.com

Mirror

Photograph courtesy of Pieces

Custom driftwood mirror in white gloss, price varies, Pieces, piecesinc.com

Slippers

Photograph courtesy of Restoration Hardware

Cashmere scuff slippers, $99, Restoration Hardware, restorationhardware.com

Weave basket

Photograph by Darnell Williams

Weave basket, $180, B.D. Jeffries, bdjeffries.com

Tidal wave sculpture

Photograph by Darnell Wilburn

Tidal wave glass sculpture, handmade in Poland, $1,999, Global Views, AmericasMart, globalviews.com

Cup

Photograph courtesy of Jayson Home

Wave desk cup, $145, Jayson Home,  jaysonhome.com

Bar soap

Photograph courtesy of Waterworks

Bar soap in Lemonwood, $12, Waterworks, waterworks.com

Chandelier

Photograph courtesy of Ro Sham Beaux

Malibu Sea chandelier, from $1,248, Ro Sham Beaux, ro-sham-beaux.com

Hand soap

Photograph courtesy of Waterworks

Hand soap in Lemonwood, $48, Waterworks

Bath towels

Photograph courtesy of Serena & Lily

Fouta bath towel in navy/chambray, from $8, Serena & Lily, serenaandlily.com

Shower arm

Photograph courtesy of Waterworks

Henry gooseneck wall-mounted shower rose, arm, and flange, $2,007, Waterworks

Sponge

Photograph courtesy of Waterworks

Personal Care Spa Sponge, $18, Waterworks

Bath pillow

Photograph courtesy of Ona Atlanta

Stimulite bath pillow in blue/white, $155, Ona Atlanta, Shops Around Lenox, onaatlanta.com

Bath soak

Photograph by Anthropologie

Matcha Bath Soak by Mer Sea & Co., $28, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com

Shagreen bath accessories

Photograph courtesy of Restoration Hardware

Shagreen bath accessories in dove, from $165, Restoration Hardware

Products by Ryan Hayslip, styling by Giana Shorthouse.

This article originally appeared in our Fall 2017 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.

