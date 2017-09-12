Waiting on Martha gets its first permanent storefront in Vinings Jubilee

The brick-and-mortar allows owner Mandy Rye to offer more one-of-a-kinds and smaller lines that are too limited to sell through her popular online shop

The wait is over. Mandy Rye—the multi-tasking lifestyle guru behind the popular blog and online shop Waiting on Martha, which launched in 2011 with a nod to Ms. Stewart—has opened her first permanent brick-and-mortar in Vinings Jubilee. If her store sounds familiar, perhaps you have visited one of several pop-ups she has hosted, including one at the Shops Around Lenox that was open for much of 2015.

The trial runs helped Rye find the right merchandise mix for a retail environment. “People will walk right by some of our best online sellers,” she notes. Having a storefront also allows her to offer one-of-a-kinds and smaller lines that are too limited to sell through a website. For example, she’s stocking pottery by Maine ceramicist Alison Evans—each pearlescent, oyster-shaped dish as unique as the bivalves that inspired it. There will also be a rotating artist-in-residency program, with original works offered at a variety of price points. First up was popular Roswell painter Britt Bass Turner, who created a “Summer Flora” series inspired by the season’s flowers and the shop’s minty greens.

The cozy cottage provides a homey setting for creative furnishings like a navy raffia credenza or a pair of tailored sofas. The colorful space displays brands familiar to design aficionados such as Barbara Cosgrove lamps, Dash & Albert rugs, Ro Sham Beaux lighting, and Stray Dog Designs décor. There are also a few surprises like Mirth Studio’s versatile wood tiles (Celerie Kemble’s “Sweet Celia” pattern covers the floor in a back room).

Gift items include selections for children and pets, plus beauty and health products. “You can get a $5 matchbook or a $5,000 custom piece,” says Rye. A well-stocked coffee bar invites visitors to linger, which you will want to do. “The best thing someone ever said to me is that my store makes them happy,” says Rye. It’s certainly one of our happy places.

This article originally appeared in our Fall 2017 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.