What’s inspiring Cloth & Kind’s Tami Ramsay and Krista Nye Nicholas right now

Cloth & Kind is a nationally recognized residential and commercial interior design firm—chosen as one of 10 New Trads by Traditional Home in 2016. Principals Krista Nye Nicholas and Tami Ramsay have offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Athens, Georgia, and have clients nationwide. Each project mixes one-of-a-kind finds with custom textiles, curated art, and unique furnishings. Cloth & Kind’s design aesthetic is “classic and patinaed with a modern vibe and worldly influence.” Their work has appeared in many leading national shelter magazines.

“Our inherent design sensibility strives for a mix of old with new, polish with patina, and effortless layers that seem gathered over time. Our glorious recent trip to Marrakech spoke to our very core. Meandering through the walled alleys of ancient souks, we discovered the city’s essence is where the seemingly chaotic comes together with the beautifully refined. Surrounded by both stunning and crumbling architecture at every turn, we gained a deeper appreciation for the tremendous impact of tiny, artisanal details.” —Krista Nye Nicholas and Tami Ramsay

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Beaded antique necklace found in a souk in Marrakech

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Painting by Kate Roebuck, kateroebuckstudio.com

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

“Modern Southern Landscape” wallpaper by Cloth & Kind for Paper Mills, papermills.net

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Arc Drop chandelier earrings in Blue Oxide, Annie Costello Brown, anniecostellobrown.com

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Collection of shells in tiny wood case

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

“Houses of Marrakech,” Rouse Phillips, rousephillips.com; “Andora” linen sheer in Oyster, Jacques Bouvet et Cie, and “Staunton” in Pastel Multi, Randolph Alexander, through Dogwood, dogwoodfabrics.com

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Vino outdoor rattan sample in Nimbus, Janus et Cie, janusetcie.com

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

“Ball/Chain Bull Armour” trim, Kravet, kravet.com

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Salmon skin leather in graphite, Arctic, arctic-designs.com

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Tiles were gifts from our guide Mustapha in Marrakech

This article originally appeared in our Summer 2017 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.