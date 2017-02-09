The 10 most memorable items from The Walking Dead

Spoiler alert: If you haven’t watched through the season seven premiere, you might want to turn back now.

Rick’s sheriff’s hat

First appearance: Season one

Before the world was overrun by zombies, Rick was just a simple sheriff in fictional King County, Georgia. The hat is a sartorial trademark for Rick, who wears it throughout season one before gifting it to his son, Carl, in season two.

Daryl’s leather vest

First appearance: Season one

The angel wings on the back of Daryl’s leather biker vest have appeared on all sorts of TWD swag, from messenger bags to key chains. While the wings’ meaning has never been officially explained, the emblem perhaps signals that Daryl, however gruff, is also a man of virtue.

Hershel’s pocket watch

First appearance: Season two

“No man is good enough for your little girl, until one is,” Hershel says to Glenn as he offers up his pocket watch, a family heirloom, and his blessing to marry his daughter Maggie. Later, actor Steven Yeun’s name appeared next to the watch in opening credits scenes. After Glenn was killed in the season seven premiere (sniff), the watch was removed from the credits.

Michonne’s katana

First appearance: Season two

There may be no weapon in TWD universe more recognizable than mighty Michonne’s katana. In season four the Governor dramatically decapitated beloved Herschel—right in front of the group!—using the stolen weapon. In retaliation, Michonne later plunged the same sword into the Governor’s heart.

The Governor’s trophies

First appearance: Season three

Long before Negan, the Governor was the creepiest TWD villain of them all. His Woodbury apartment was home to not only his zombified daughter, but fish tanks filled with severed walker heads, including those of Michonne’s “pets.”

Pudding can

First appearance: Season four

Rick’s son Carl launched a thousand memes when he discovered one perk of being a kid in the zombie apocalypse: You can devour an entire Costco-sized can of chocolate pudding, and no one will stop you.

Terminus map

First appearance: Season four

With a promise of “those who arrive, survive,” Terminus was supposed to be a safe haven; instead, our heroes found it full of cannibals. But the map that led to the false sanctuary (which was actually Collier Metals in southwest Atlanta) remains a common motif in Walking Dead merchandise.

Carol’s cookies

First appearance: Season five

Carol is ruthless when it comes to slaying walkers and bad guys, but when the gang settles in Alexandria in season five, she takes up the role of a cookie-baking homemaker. In one episode, when young Sam catches her stealing weapons, she offers him unlimited cookies if he keeps his mouth shut and traumatizes him with the horrific consequences of what would happen if he didn’t. When Sam dies in season six, Carol places a cookie on his grave.

Lucille

First appearance: Season six

Negan’s barbwire-covered baseball bat is menacing enough at first glance, but after he used “Lucille” to brutally smash the skulls of Abraham and Glenn in the season seven premiere, we couldn’t even look at the thing without shuddering. The bat is so significant, it’s on display at the entrance of Universal Studios Hollywood’s new TWD attraction.

Morgan’s staff

First appearance: Season six

Morgan would be a very different character today if not for buddy Eastman teaching him the art of Aikido in season six. During those lessons, Morgan learns how to wield the bo staff and also gains a new Zen attitude.