12 New Year’s Eve events in Atlanta

Photograph by Brad Barket/Getty Images

New Beers Eve

Front Page News/Tijuana Garage, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Swap the traditional champagne for more than 40 beer options, including Terrapin, Red Brick, Three Taverns, and more, along with an appetizer buffet with pizza, tater tots, chicken wings, and other snacks.

Roaring Rooftop Bash

Skyline Park at Ponce City Market, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Grab your finest coat and head up to PCM’s roof for unlimited champagne, appetizers like mini baked potatoes and walking tacos, aerialists, acrobats, even a walking champagne dress. If you’ve got deep pockets, $350 VIP tickets include a raw bar and a meat carving station with a whole roasted pig.

Peach Drop

Underground Atlanta, 7 p.m.-midnight

2016 is likely the last year that this annual downtown event will be held at Underground Atlanta. Ne-Yo and Collective Soul will perform.

New Year’s Eve Shizzazle

Dad’s Garage, 7 p.m.; 10 p.m.

Laugh your way into the new year with improv games and sketches from the Dad’s Garage team, and enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne.

Old School Hip-Hop Festival

Philips Arena, 8 p.m.

Indulge your nostalgic side with performances from Juvenile, Mystikal, Big Daddy Kane, and many more.

Dancing with the Stars Live

Fox Theatre, 7 p.m.

Too shy to hit the dancefloor? Watch pros burn up the Fox stage instead at this touring show.

Sail in the New Year with Yacht Rock Revue

Park Tavern, 9 p.m.

Hit the Piedmont Park bar for ice-skating and an all-inclusive party featuring the 1970s rock tribute band.

NYE Limo Bus Party

Virginia-Highland, 8 p.m.

A party bus stocked with lights, sofas, a dance floor, and of course, drinks, will ferry you to four bars in Virginia-Highland: Darkhorse, Family Dog, Neighbor’s, and 10 High.

Downtown Countdown

Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

This hotel bash has a little bit of everything: three Djs, four comedians, a live 9-piece band, an open bar, and plenty of food. Grab some late-night breakfast items before you turn in for the night morning.

Dante’s Labyrinth II

The Masquerade, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Celebrate Halloween 10 months early at this masked party, held fittingly at the Masquerade’s new downtown digs.

Reign in the New Year

W Atlanta Midtown, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Raise a toast to the late, great Prince with the tribute band Purple Reign.

Ruby Velle and the Soulphonics

Venkman’s, 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m

The Atlanta soul and R&B band takes the stage to help you ring in the new year in style.