5 Atlanta events you don’t want to miss: October 4-10

Atlanta Running of the Bulls
When: October 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Piedmont Park
Cost: $15-$50
Details: The Atlanta Rollergirls help to organize this roughly 1 mile fun-run that is themed after Spain’s Running of the Bulls. Instead of being chased by massive, angry animals with bone-crushing horns, though, you’ll be chased by some of the Rollergirls carrying wiffle ball bats. After the run, participants will gather for a boozy after-party at Orpheus Brewing.
PROPAGANDA!
When: October 6, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Facet Gallery
Cost: Free
Details: Propaganda has wielded significant power historically. And this exhibition of original, local artwork showcases just that. Curated by SOAP Goods Creative and Facet Gallery, the show will feature 38 works that explore different social and political ideas through propaganda.
A3C Festival
When: October 7-October 8
Where: Georgia Freight Depot
Cost: $46-$599
Details: Some of hip-hop’s biggest stars and newest upcoming talent will be taking the stage for this music festival that will showcase 50 artists over the course of the weekend. Fans will get to see stars like Rich Homie Quan, DJ Drama, and Nas while also exploring sets from new faces in the industry.
France-Atlanta 2017
When: October 9-November 3
Where: Varies
Cost: Free-$70
Details: Presented by Gérard Araud, the ambassador of France to the United States, Governor Nathan Deal, and Mayor Kasim Reed, this event series has turned into a celebration of French-American relations and innovation. Events focus on innovation in areas of culture, humanitarianism, business, and science. The series will also discuss a range of issues including Atlanta street art and sexual health in developing countries.
Madison Ave Soapbox Derby
When: October 7, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Where: Madison Avenue in Decatur
Cost: Viewing is free, donations encouraged
Details: Racers, are you ready? More than 80 kids will race down Madison Avenue with their handmade car designs to help raise money for children’s charities around Decatur. Now in its seventh year, the event has donated over $100,000 and has culminated in the creation of a nonprofit, the Madison Ave Community Fund.