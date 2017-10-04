5 Atlanta events you don’t want to miss: October 4-10

Photograph by Kevin Borke

Atlanta Running of the Bulls

When: October 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Piedmont Park

Cost: $15-$50

Details: The Atlanta Rollergirls help to organize this roughly 1 mile fun-run that is themed after Spain’s Running of the Bulls. Instead of being chased by massive, angry animals with bone-crushing horns, though, you’ll be chased by some of the Rollergirls carrying wiffle ball bats. After the run, participants will gather for a boozy after-party at Orpheus Brewing.

PROPAGANDA!

When: October 6, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Facet Gallery

Cost: Free

Details: Propaganda has wielded significant power historically. And this exhibition of original, local artwork showcases just that. Curated by SOAP Goods Creative and Facet Gallery, the show will feature 38 works that explore different social and political ideas through propaganda.

Photograph by Richard Martin

A3C Festival

When: October 7-October 8

Where: Georgia Freight Depot

Cost: $46-$599

Details: Some of hip-hop’s biggest stars and newest upcoming talent will be taking the stage for this music festival that will showcase 50 artists over the course of the weekend. Fans will get to see stars like Rich Homie Quan, DJ Drama, and Nas while also exploring sets from new faces in the industry.

France-Atlanta 2017

When: October 9-November 3

Where: Varies

Cost: Free-$70

Details: Presented by Gérard Araud, the ambassador of France to the United States, Governor Nathan Deal, and Mayor Kasim Reed, this event series has turned into a celebration of French-American relations and innovation. Events focus on innovation in areas of culture, humanitarianism, business, and science. The series will also discuss a range of issues including Atlanta street art and sexual health in developing countries.

Madison Ave Soapbox Derby

When: October 7, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Where: Madison Avenue in Decatur

Cost: Viewing is free, donations encouraged

Details: Racers, are you ready? More than 80 kids will race down Madison Avenue with their handmade car designs to help raise money for children’s charities around Decatur. Now in its seventh year, the event has donated over $100,000 and has culminated in the creation of a nonprofit, the Madison Ave Community Fund.