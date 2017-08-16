5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 16-22

Photograph by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Scott Adsit at Dad’s Garage

Where: Dad’s Garage

When: August 18 and 19, 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Price: $25

Details: The comedian, best known for his roles in 30 Rock and Big Hero 6, performs two nights of improv with the Dad’s Garage crew.

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

Where: Piedmont Park

When: August 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; August 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: Free

Details: It’s never too early to start your holiday shopping—this festival features hundreds of artists selling jewelry, photography, paintings, pottery, leather work, and more. Even if you’re not shopping, enjoy the live music and typical festival food fare.

Dinosaur Birthday Bash

Where: Fernbank Museum of Natural History

When: August 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Price: Adults: $18, children aged 3-12: $16

Details: Fernbank’s annual family-friendly party celebrates the museum’s massive Argentinosaurus, Giganotosaurus, Anhanguera, and Pterodaustro dinosaurs. Kids can play dino-themed games, go on special indoor digs, and play in giant bubbles outside.

Foxeria del Sol

Where: Taqueria del Sol Howell Mill

When: August 20, 4 to 8 p.m.

Price: $35

Details: Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and Taqueria del Sol’s annual festival features unlimited samplings of dishes made with New Mexican Hatch green chiles—everything from tamales to chicken wings to brownies. All proceeds benefit Hogs for the Cause, a nonprofit that funds pediatric brain cancer services.

The total solar eclipse

Where: Across the U.S.

When: August 21, 2:35 p.m.

Price: Free

Details: In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks, the moon will block out the sun for a moment on Monday. The best nearby place to watch is in the Northeast Georgia mountains, but if you’re staying here in Atlanta, there are several watch parties, including at Park Tavern, Skyline Park, Chattahoochee Nature Center, and more.