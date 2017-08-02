5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 2–8

Photograph courtesy of Cool Dads Rock

Cabaret

Where: Serenbe Playhouse

When: August 3-27, 8 p.m.

Cost: $40 for adult ticket, $35 for student/senior ticket, $60 for VIP seating

Details: Grab a drink, find a seat, and watch Serenbe transform into the seedy Berlin Kit Kat Klub. Snag a VIP ticket for up close and personal seating at a cabaret table—the ticket even includes a Kit Kat Girl or Boy serving your drinks for the whole performance.

Bryson Tiller

Where: Fox Theatre

When: August 3, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $53-$124

Details: Hot on the heels of his sophomore album True to Self (and with his collaboration with DJ Khaled and Rihanna all over the radio), the Louisville native brings his Set It Off tour to the Fox, with openers Metro Boomin and H.E.R.

Cool Dads Rock Soapbox Derby

Where: Historic Old Fourth Ward Park

When: August 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: While the racing slots for the 5th annual derby, you can join the waitlist by emailing info@cooldadsrock.com, or simply enjoy the race from the sidelines. There will also be food, vendors, and music.

Pub Crawl on the BeltLine: Summer Edition

Where: BeltLine Eastside Trail

When: August 5, 12 to 4 p.m.

Cost: $30

Details: Atlanta Sports and Social Club hosts this boozy crawl down the Eastside Trail. Tickets include five beverages from participating bars, including Hampton and Hudson, Apres Diem, Venkman’s, and more.

Chattahoochee Nature Center Water Day

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center

When: August 6, 12 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Adults: $10; children 3-12: $6; children 2 and under: free

Details: Family Fun Day returns to the Roswell nature destination with a variety of water-loving activities and games. Canoe on Kingfisher Pond, splash through a sprinkler, or enjoy a show from Bo the Bubbleologist. Just remember to pack a swimsuit.