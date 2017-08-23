5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 23-29

Photograph by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran

Where: Infinite Energy Center

When: August 25 and 26, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $39.50 to 99.50

Details: Yes, we know you’re still mad about that Game of Thrones cameo. But we also know that “Shape of You” is still stuck in your head.

Grant Park Summer Shade Festival

Where: Grant Park

When: August 26, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; August 27 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Now in its 15th year, this annual festival, which serves as a fundraiser for the Grant Park Conservancy, features a 5k run, an artists market, live music from local artists such as Ruby Velle and the Soulphonics and Michelle Malone, food trucks, and more.

Tales & Ales

Where: Arches Brewing

When: August 26, 1 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $15

Details: Celebrate National Dog Day at this pooch-friendly event to raise money for the Best Friends Animal Society Atlanta. Along with Arches’ beer offerings, there will be live music and food from the Sandwich Food Truck.

German Bierfest

Where: Woodruff Park

When: August 26, 2 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $35 advance, $40 at door

Details: Sample dozens of German beers from Paulaner, Warsteiner, Radeberger, Ayinger, and more. There will also be bratwurst, pretzels, and a tug-of-war contest.

Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’

When: August 27, 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Roswell Square Park

Cost: $6 each, or $25 for a family up to six people

Details: It’s going to be another hot weekend, so cool down by sampling more than a hundred ice cream flavors, all homemade by local businesses and civic and faith groups. Proceeds benefit the Drake House.