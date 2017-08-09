5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 9–14

An Indigo Girl goes solo, teens take over the High, and Tig Notaro plays the Tabernacle

Photograph by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Family Equality Council

An Evening with Emily Saliers

Where: Eddie’s Attic

When: August 10, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $35

Details: To celebrate the release of her first solo album Murmuration Nation, Sailers, one-half of the Indigo Girls, is performing two shows at Eddie’s Attic in one night. Ticket cost includes a copy of Saliers’ new album.

Teen Night at the High Museum of Art

Where: High Museum of Art

When: August 11, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: $5 with high school ID

Details: Not only can teens enjoy wandering the museum’s galleries at a discounted rate, but there will also be live music, an Andy Warhol-inspired photo booth, an open mic, and a dance party.

Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival

Where: Harmony Park

When: August 12, 2-9 p.m.

Cost: $15 (Kids 12 and under are free)

Details: Along with plenty of Southern barbecue, this 17th annual family-friendly event includes two stages of live blues and bluegrass music from national and local artists, including Grizzly Goat and the Greg Humphreys Electric Trio.

Harry Potter Pop-Up

Where: Edgar’s Proof and Provision

When: August 12, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $15

Details: Grab you wands and house scarves—just across the street from the Fox Theatre, Proof and Provision is serving up a special HP-themed cocktail before the Fox’s screening of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. The entry fee gets you the drink and a ticket to the film.

Tig Notaro

Where: The Tabernacle

When: August 13, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $32.50

Details: Notaro, best known for her eponymous 2015 Netflix documentary and Amazon series One Mississippi, brings her brand of smart, dark comedy to the Tabernacle.