5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 12-18

Courtesy of Erik Meadows Photography.

Indie Megashow

Where: The Tabernacle Atlanta

When: July 15, 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: $25, VIP: $75

Details: Thanks to Sony PlayStation, Adult Swim Games, and the game developers of the Indie Megabooth, Atlantans can check out the indie side of the gaming world with art, live music, and, of course, tons of playable games at the first ever Indie Megashow. Start gaming in the afternoon and hang out until after midnight with a creative community of game creators and players at the Tabernacle Atlanta.



Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival

Where: Park Tavern

When: July 16, 1 to 5 p.m.

Cost: $49.99 to $125

Details: The killer tomatoes are coming! Fall prey to a plethora of tomato treats crafted by some of the South’s finest chefs at the ninth annual Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival, a tradition created by Atlanta culinary royal Ford Fry and benefiting Georgia Organics.



Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival Kick-Off

Where: The Fox Theatre

When: July 16, 2 p.m.

Cost: Free, but fees apply if you reserve a ticket online

Details: It wouldn’t be summertime without the Fox Theatre showing favorite flicks on the big screen. Kick off the Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival 2017 with The Legend Lives On, GPB’s documentary detailing the history of the famous venue, followed by a screening of Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie, originally shown at the Fox’s grand opening in 1928.



Kendrick Lamar at Infinite Energy Arena

Where: Infinite Energy Arena

When: July 17, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $150+

Details: You’ll want to buy tickets ASAP for this sure-to-be-sold-out concert. Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, DAMN., was released to rave reviews in April, and the upcoming Atlanta concert is part of Lamar’s first tour for the hugely popular album. Hear hits like “DNA” and “Loyalty” performed live, while also catching artists Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. before the man himself takes the mic.



Atlanta Dream vs. San Antonio Stars

Where: McCamish Pavilion

When: July 18, 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $12 to $58

Details: Basketball in Atlanta this summer is all about the ladies. Support the three-time Eastern Conference Champions in their historic tenth season as they take on the San Antonio Stars in an early game at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion.