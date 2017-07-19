5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 19-25

Photograph by AbElena/via Getty Images

Atlanta Comedy Arts Festival

Where: Java Monkey, Atlanta Comedy Theater, My Sister’s Room, Cosmopolitan Live, and Aurora Theatre

When: July 20 through 24

Cost: Varies

Details: Race between venues and embrace Atlanta’s vibrant comedy scene while top comics deliver four days of funny bone euphoria. (And a few of these acts will be filmed, so your laughs could end up on TV.)

Pancakes and Booze Art Show

Where: Georgia Freight Depot

When: July 21, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: $15 in advance (allows you to skip GA line); $10 cash at door

Details: The traveling underground art show features work from more than 100 artists, live body painting, live music—oh, and lots and lots of pancakes from South Carolina-based Rosella Baked Goods.

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

Where: Piedmont Park

When: July 22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Did you miss National Ice Cream Day last week? Never fear—you can chill out with plenty of frozen treats at this seventh-annual festival in Piedmont Park. The day begins with a cancer benefit walk and continues with free health screenings, yoga classes, and ice cream trucks galore.

Serving For Equality

Where: Sharon Lester Tennis Center

When: July 22, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: $60 for players; $25 for spectators

Details: Grab your doubles tennis partner and make a racket at the second annual social game benefiting the Human Rights Campaign Atlanta. King of Pops and Shane’s Rib Shack will serve the food while the players serve the action. There will also be a silent auction and a DJ.

Buxton Hall Barbecue at Eat Me Speak Me

Where: SOS Tiki Bar

When: July 23, 5 p.m. until food runs out

Cost: Varies

Details: Elliott Moss, the James Beard Award-winning pitmaster behind Asheville’s Buxton Hall is traveling to Decatur for a one-night-only collaboration with Eat Me Speak Me’s Jarrett Stieber. To pair with their dishes, which remain surprises, Creature Comforts is tapping an experimental American Black Ale—one of only eight kegs brewed.