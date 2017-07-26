5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 26-August 1

Loyall Hart

Fourth Annual Dirty South Yoga Fest

Where: SweetWater Brewing Co. & Loudermilk Conference Center

When: July 28 through 30, various times

Cost: $12 to $105

Details: Following a kick off party at SweetWater Brewing Co. with a yoga class, Root City Market vendors, and brewery tours, yogis can partake in a smorgasbord of class offerings from big names in local yoga. The three day fest benefits Centering Youth, an organization focused on bringing yoga to youth in the juvenile justice system. Psst—as an added bonus, food vendors will be onsite during all classes, so you can satisfy those post-yoga cravings with local treats.

Meet Me in St. Louis

Where: Roswell United Methodist

When: July 27 through 30, various showtimes

Cost: $10, Reserved seating: $25

Details: Take it back to 1904 World’s Fair with Acting Up’s rendition of Meet Me In St. Louis, complete with a 22-piece live orchestra. This show’s classic soundtrack includes “The Trolley Song” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” (Christmas in July is still a thing, right?)

Atlanta African Dance and Drum Festival

Where: Covenant House Gymnasium

When: July 28 through 30

Cost: $15 to $165

Details: This festival hosts a broad variety of African dance classes for children and adults, a dance and drum concert, a craft market with musical instruments, jewelry, and clothing, and more. Plus, the classes are only $15 each.

Prohibition in the Park

Where: Heritage Green Sandy Springs

When: July 29, 7 p.m.

Cost: $75, $50 for Heritage Sandy Springs members

Details: At this Sandy Springs soiree, guests will experience the delights of a Fitzgerald-esque party with four cocktail bars offering themed drinks, jazz music, a silent auction, and a cigar lounge. Authors Ron Smith and Mary O’Boyle will also be discussing their book Prohibition in Atlanta and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.

BB&T Atlanta Open Champion’s Day

Where: Atlantic Station

When: July 30; gates open at 3 p.m.; matches begin at 5 p.m.

Cost: $65 to $225

Details: The BB&T Atlanta Open tournament closes out its final day with both singles and doubles finals. All players who reached finals will be celebrated, and there will be a Wilson-sponsored family zone to keep the kids busy while parents take in a match or two.