5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 5-11

Legally Blonde the Musical

Where: Theatre in the Square Marietta

When: July 6 though 9

Cost: $25-35

Details: It’s the last weekend to watch Elle Woods conquer Harvard Law (“What, like it’s hard?”), but this time with a lot more singing and dancing than the original 2001 Reese Witherspoon flick.

As Good As It Gets

Where: Atlantic Station

When: July 6, sundown

Cost: Free

Details: Outdoor summer movie showcases tend to favor family-friendly blockbusters, but Atlantic Station’s weekly flicks this year span everything from Beauty and the Beast to The Fugitive. This week, catch the 1997 rom-com starring Robert De Niro and Helen Hunt.

Atlanta ShortsFest

Where: Synchronicity Theatre

When: July 7 and 8, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Single film: $10; Day pass: $25; VIP two-day pass: $50

Details: While sadly not a tribute to your favorite pair of cutoffs, this independent film festival showcases dozens of both live and animated short films, along with an opportunity to meet the filmmakers at Midtown’s Tavernpointe.

Reptile Day

Where: Fernbank Museum of Natural History

When: July 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Regular museum admission: Adults: $18; Children 3-12: $16; Seniors 65+: $17

Details: Get up close and personal with lizards, snakes, tortoises, and more at this annual family-friendly event. Don’t forget to check out the Mammoths and Mastodons exhibition while you’re there.

ATL Collective Presents TLC’s CrazySexyCool

Where: Variety Playhouse

When: July 8, 8 p.m.

Cost: $25 advance, $31 at door

Details: TLC released their latest (and reportedly final) album in June, but during this concert, artists will cover what is arguably the Atlanta R&B trio’s best record in its entirety.