5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 14-20

Good tunes, cold beer, and 60 tons of sand

Photograph by Joey Ivansco/Courtesy Atlanta Botanical Garden

ASO Performance in the Park

Where: Piedmont Park: Oak Hill

When: June 15, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: With the evening’s theme of “Song and Dance,” the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will perform Brahms’s Hungarian Dance, Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances, and . . . David Bowie? (No, seriously, they’re playing “Just Dance.”)

Summer in the City: Where Beach Meets the Street

Where: Decatur Square

When: June 16, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: This mix of the annual Decatur Beach Party (free for the first time!) and a cultural community festival brings summer fun into the heart of downtown Decatur. Spend the evening with live music from Bogey and the Viceroy snacking on funnel cakes and kettle corn and enjoying pop-up performances from MBond Afrika African Dance Group, Apu Inka Peruvian Band, and more. (Plus, someone mentioned there will be 60 tons of sand.)

2017 Atlanta Summer Beer Fest

Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park

When: June 17, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: $45 ($55 day of the event)

Details: An epic Saturday night: Hanging out with your best friends, tasting 200 beers from national, international, and local Atlanta Breweries, listening to live music from Coast Guard and DJ Qtip, and eating food from King of Pops, Meatballerz, Dominic’s NY Pizza, and more. Sounds pretty good, right?

Juneteenth at Historic Oakland Cemetery

Where: June 17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

When: Oakland Cemetery

Cost: Free

Details: Celebrate the abolishment of slavery in the South with guided walking tours through the cemetery’s historic African American grounds and a self-guided cultural scavenger hunt for the kids. End the morning with captivating stories and songs from LaDoris Bias-Davis.

Concerts in the Garden: Gladys Knight

Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden

When: June 18, show starts at 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m.

Cost: $67.50 ($65.50 for members)

Details: Enjoy the scenery as you listen to the legendary Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, sing her hits during this quaint and intimate summer concert series.