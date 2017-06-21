5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 21-27

Photograph courtesy of Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival

A Reading by Roxane Gay

Where: Agnes Scott College: Presser Hall, Gaines Chapel

When: June 22, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $28.30 (includes a copy of her memoir)

Details: “Bad Feminist” Roxanne Gay will be reading from her new book, Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body, which dissects Gay’s relationship with her body and learning to accept and take care of yourself. Gay will answer questions after the reading and sign copies of her book.

West Midtown Pub Crawl

Where: Six Feet Under Midtown

When: June 24, 1 to 5 p.m.

Cost: $22

Details: Grab a few friends and head to the Westside with your bar crawl souvenir cup for $3 shots, $4 beer, and $5 cocktails at Ormsby’s, Barcelona Westside, 5 Seasons, One Rooster, Piju Belly, and more.

Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival

Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park

When: June 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Celebrate the arts with over 150 local and regional and national painters, photographers, sculptors, and other artists. Enjoy live music from Atlanta musician Emma Gullo and food from local eateries.

Atlanta United vs Colorado Rapids

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium

When: June 24, 7 p.m.

Cost: $45 to $111 (see seating chart and tickets here)

Details: Atlanta United FC will play against the Colorado Rapids in their seventh home game this season when they return home from Washington, D.C.’s RFK Stadium.

Shakespeare on Draught Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Where: 97 Estoria

When: June 26, 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Get a couple drinks and watch Atlanta actors perform a “barely rehearsed” rendition of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. There will be a live band, and every time an actor forgets a line, you take a drink.