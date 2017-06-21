5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 21-27

A Reading by Roxane Gay
Where: Agnes Scott College: Presser Hall, Gaines Chapel
When: June 22, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $28.30 (includes a copy of her memoir)
Details: “Bad Feminist” Roxanne Gay will be reading from her new book, Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body, which dissects Gay’s relationship with her body and learning to accept and take care of yourself. Gay will answer questions after the reading and sign copies of her book.
West Midtown Pub Crawl
Where: Six Feet Under Midtown
When: June 24, 1 to 5 p.m.
Cost: $22
Details: Grab a few friends and head to the Westside with your bar crawl souvenir cup for $3 shots, $4 beer, and $5 cocktails at Ormsby’s, Barcelona Westside, 5 Seasons, One Rooster, Piju Belly, and more.
Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival
Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park
When: June 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Details: Celebrate the arts with over 150 local and regional and national painters, photographers, sculptors, and other artists. Enjoy live music from Atlanta musician Emma Gullo and food from local eateries.
Atlanta United vs Colorado Rapids
Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium
When: June 24, 7 p.m.
Cost: $45 to $111 (see seating chart and tickets here)
Details: Atlanta United FC will play against the Colorado Rapids in their seventh home game this season when they return home from Washington, D.C.’s RFK Stadium.
Shakespeare on Draught Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Where: 97 Estoria
When: June 26, 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Details: Get a couple drinks and watch Atlanta actors perform a “barely rehearsed” rendition of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. There will be a live band, and every time an actor forgets a line, you take a drink.