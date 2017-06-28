5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 28-July 4

An Outkast vs. Tribe Called Quest DJ battle, Warped Tour brings more than just punk, and all you need to know about Italian wines

Photograph by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Radio Disney

Vans Warped Tour

Where: Lakewood Amphitheatre

When: June 29, 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $42.50

Details: More than 60 bands including Bowling for Soup, I Prevail, Andy Black, Hatebreed, and Alestorm are slated to take over Lakewood Amphitheatre. Metalheads, get ready to headbang—while Warped Tour is typically known for its punk rock lineup, the concert series takes a heavier turn this year with bands such as Municipal Waste, GWAR, and The Acacia Strain. Along with water slides and band signings, Warped Tour is also offering backstage passes for the first 100 people who donate blood to Music Saves Lives.

Drunk Wine School

Where: Double Zero

When: June 29, 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $32

Details: The Emory Village Italian restaurant turns into a wine tasting room, where Double Zero’s bar manager will serve seven Italian wines, teaching students about winemaking techniques and making sure they know how to taste wine the proper way. “You’ll leave us as a (drunk) wine expert, level 100,” the restaurant promises.

Bring It! Live

Where: Fox Theatre

When: June 29, 8 p.m.

Cost: $29.50-63.50

Details: Miss D and the Dancing Dolls are in town. Rather than merely watching the dance troupe on Lifetime’s reality series, Bring It!—where a team is coached and competes in hip-hop majorette competitions—get a live feel of the group’s energy as they perform new routines.

Outkast vs. A Tribe Called Quest

Where: Aisle 5

When: June 30, 9 p.m.

Cost: $20 at the door

Details: While Phife Dawg’s untimely death in 2016 ended what would have surely been an epic collaboration between these two hip-hop giants, you can still revel in the glory of both groups during this battle between DJ Rasta Root, Phife Dawg’s former manager, and Mr. DJ, a Grammy-winning producer who was behind several of Outkast’s hits.

Foosball tournament series

Where: Meehan’s Public House, Sandy Springs

When: July 1, 4 p.m.

Cost: $17.50 per individual, $15 per player on a team

Details: Skewered soccer figures are the battleground for a competitive two-versus-two, single-elimination, best-of-three tournament. You could choose to just sip a few beers and watch, but with prizes including tickets to an Atlanta United game, why wouldn’t you want to compete?

But wait? Where are all the Fourth of July events?

Oh, there are plenty for you to choose from.