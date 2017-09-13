5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: September 13-19

Photograph by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Music Midtown

When: September 16 and 17

Where: Piedmont Park

Cost: $145 to $1750

Details: A staple for Atlanta concert junkies, the vibrant music festival returns with a diverse lineup packed with headliners. The two-day event features chart-toppers such as Bruno Mars and Mumford & Sons, rock mainstays Blink-182 and Weezer, and rap favorites Future and Wiz Khalifa.

Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo

When: September 14 through October 8

Where: 7 Stages Theatre

Cost: $15 to $25

Details: A drama about two marines, their Iraqi translator, and a tiger in war-torn Baghdad, this play was nominated for three Tony Awards when it hit Broadway in 2011 and was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize. Now making its way to Atlanta’s 7 Stages Theatre, the story takes the audience on a journey with the Americans and Iraqis as they search for friendship, redemption, and a golden toilet seat.

Marietta Streetfest

When: September 16 through 17

Where: Marietta Square

Cost: Free

Details: This weekend-long attraction regularly brings over 20,000 attendees to the historic Marietta Square for a wide variety of family-friendly attractions. Peruse handcrafted art from over 75 vendors, enjoy music from local performers, walk through the classic car show, or let the kids burn off energy at the bounce house and inflatable slide.

Star Wars and More: The Music of John Williams

When: September 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: Verizon Amphitheatre

Cost: $19.50 to $180.00; children on the lawn are free (1 per adult lawn ticket)

Details: The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra returns for an encore performance of some classic movie scores including tunes from Hook, Harry Potter, and Star Wars. Not only will attendees be able to meet some of their favorite Star Wars characters from Georgia’s 501st before the show, they can also order a specially prepared Star Wars-themed picnic basket in advance that include treats such as Chewbacca Chicken Wraps, Vader Taters, and Obi-Wan Kebabies.

Atlanta On The Move: Candidates For The Mayor On Transportation

When: September 19

Where: Loudermilk Conference Center

Cost: Free with RSVP

Details: The November mayoral election will be here before you know it and a plethora of candidates is vying to gain your support. This forum, organized by the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, will educate voters on where the candidates stand on issues pertaining the future of Atlanta’s public transit, walkability, and bike paths.