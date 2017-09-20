5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: September 20-26

Photograph courtesy of Heritage Sandy Springs

Georgia Latino Film Festival

When: September 21 through September 24

Where: Atlantic Station

Cost: $12.50-$200

Details: This celebration of diversity will be heading to Atlantic Station for its sixth year, featuring more than 30 screenings of Latino-made feature films, short films, music videos, and more that have been submitted from both Georgia and around the world.

32nd Annual Sandy Springs Festival

When: September 23 through September 24

Where: Heritage Green

Cost: Free

Details: The 32nd annual festival will showcase more than 100 featured artisans, a sidewalk chalk art contest, pony rides for kids, a battle of the bands, food from local vendors, a pet parade, and much more. Plan your parking ahead of time, as the event regularly draws over 20,000 people.

Sippin’ Safari

When: September 23

Where: Zoo Atlanta

Cost: $60-$100

Details: While visiting the tigers, elephants, giraffes, and now one-year-old panda twins, guests will be able to enjoy over 50 wine selections, bites from restaurants such as Dantanna’s, Six Feet Under, and the Sun Dial, and live music from six different artists.

Hipster Yard Sale

When: September 23

Where: Chapel Hill Park

Cost: Free

Details: This collection of hidden treasures offers a unique opportunity to hunt for anything ranging from “esoteric ephemera” to “artisanal delights.” Coming off a successful 2016 debut that featured over 60 vendors, organizers hope that the event’s 2017 version will surpass last year’s size.

The King and I

When: September 26 through October 1

Where: Fox Theatre

Cost: $30-$150

Details: While countless renditions of this moving, culture-crossing story have been produced since its 1950s debut, this Lincoln Center Theater version is a must-see. A winner of four 2015 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, the production is now on a national tour, giving Atlanta theater fanatics the opportunity to see why The New York Times called it a “five-handkerchief masterpiece.”