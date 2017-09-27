5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: September 27 through October 3

Photograph by Roy Van Der Wens / EyeEm via Getty Images

Woofstock

When: September 30 through October 1

Where: Smyrna Market Village

Cost: Free

Details: Tens of thousands of Atlanta pet-lovers will come together this weekend to share the love they have for their furry friends and hopefully get some animals adopted along the way. Not only will this two-day event feature dog contests and pet adoption areas, it will also showcase live music, food trucks, and arts and crafts.

Natural Woman – An Aretha Story

When: September 30

Where: Strand Theatre

Cost: $35-$45

Details: This unique musical production tells the story of the Queen of Soul in a way that will make you want to get on your feet and sing along. Relive some of Aretha Franklin’s greatest hits such as “Never Loved a Man,” “Jump,” and, of course, “Respect.”

Cocktails in the Garden

When: September 28

Where: Atlanta Botanical Gardens

Cost: $21.95 (Free for members)

Details: This week, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens will be hosting the final edition of its Cocktails in the Garden series. The event is an opportunity to enjoy specific sections of the Garden while sipping on specialty cocktails and enjoying live music. The final event will be in the Edible Garden section with live music from Amp’d Entertainment, chef demonstrations, and a variety of gin cocktails.

Oktoberfest Atlanta

When: September 30

Where: Brookhaven Park

Cost: $10-$55

Details: It may not be the most authentic Oktoberfest (it’s sponsored by Boston brewer Samuel Adams), but this event has plenty of fun to offer. Patrons will be able to try a variety of German food, dance to polka music, and challenge each other in party games like giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, cornhole, and ladder ball.

Atlanta Ramen Fest

When: October 1

Where: The Stave Room at American Spirit Works

Cost: $40

Details: Returning for its fourth year, this celebration of the popular noodle dish will feature over 20 local restaurants and chefs, including Ba Bellies, Double Dragon, Taiyo Ramen, Rising Son, and more, preparing their own unique variations. One ticket allows you unlimited sampling of all the culinary creations at the event.