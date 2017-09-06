5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: September 6-12

Photograph by Steve Eberhardt

BeltLine Lantern Parade

Where: BeltLine at Irwin and Krog streets

When: September 9, 7:15 to 11:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: As soon as the sun goes down, the Eastside Trail will light up the night. To mark the start of the Art on the Atlanta BeltLine exhibition, more than 1,000 people will walk with colorful homemade lanterns—and there are always plenty of costumes, tall hats, and creative LED lights, too.

Old Fourth Ward Fall Festival

Where: Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark

When: September 8 through 9

Cost: Free

Details: Join 10,000 visitors to eat at local food trucks, drink at the Old Fourth Ward Beer Fest, participate in a free King of Pops Yoga session, or create your own lantern for the parade. Oh, and don’t forget free live music from artists such as Family and Friends, Sydney Rhame, Trash Panda, and Walden.

Oktoberfest

Where: Downtown Helen, Georgia

When: September 7 through October 29

Cost: $8 Monday through Friday, $10 on Saturdays, free on Sundays

Details: Now in its 47th year, the popular six-week festival, which usually draws 50,000 to the small town 90 miles north of Atlanta, kicks off this weekend. Grab a few friends to drink beer at long tables, dance to German-style music, and eat plenty of brats and schnitzel. Not to mention, the Chattahoochee River runs straight through the heart of town.

Wicket: A Parody Musical

Where: Dad’s Garage

When: September 8 through October 7

Cost: $12.50-29.50

Details: Yub nub? It’s a Star Wars spin the Broadway musical, Wicked. The same way Wicked tells a side story of Wizard of Oz, Wicket will tell a side story to Star Wars. Essentially, take the Star Wars tale, add a love story and humor, and retell it from the perspective of the franchise’s famous Ewoks.

Covington Fuzz Run 5K

Where: Covington Police Department

When: September 9, 8:30 a.m.

Cost: $30

Details: Now in its 34th year, run through the scenic and historic Covington alongside more than 2,500 others in support of the Covington Police Department. All proceeds go to Police Who Care.