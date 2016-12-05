5 things to know about the City Springs development in Sandy Springs

What to expect at the 15-acre parcel at Roswell Road and Mount Vernon Highway

Rendering courtesy of the City of Sandy Springs

The backstory

Sandy Springs’ emergence from rural woodlands to metro Atlanta’s second-most-populous city was aided by three commercial districts (Central Perimeter and strips along Roswell and Powers Ferry roads), resulting in a haphazardly planned community with no true core. When the Fulton County city was incorporated in 2005, officials quickly pinpointed a 15-acre parcel at Roswell Road and Mount Vernon Highway as prime real estate for a new city center.

The big idea

The City Springs project is envisioned as a municipal nucleus. Expect a 1,000-seat performing arts center, a new City Hall building (with rooftop garden), a four-acre public park space, and 20,000 square feet of boutiques and restaurants.

Housing too?

Plans calls for 275 flats and 19 townhouse apartments, from one to three bedrooms.

Bonus

With one of the highest ridgelines on the urbanized portion of the Piedmont Plateau, the site enjoys sweeping views of North Georgia mountains and Atlanta’s scattered skylines.

When?

The finished project is expected to debut in late 2017. Mayor Rusty Paul has high hopes, predicting it “will help create the connective tissue needed to build a larger sense of community in Sandy Springs.”

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.