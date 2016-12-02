6 things you’ll find at the Atlanta in 50 Objects exhibition

If you were to choose a single object or idea to represent the city of Atlanta, what would it be? Two years ago, the Atlanta History Center posed this question to visitors, school groups, and the general public, inviting the community to help curate its exhibition Atlanta in 50 Objects. “They sometimes know the story better than we ever could,” says cocurator Don Rooney. More than 300 suggestions were submitted, which History Center staff whittled to 50—some profound, some kitschy, and all on display through December 31. Here, six items from the time capsule–like exhibition.



High Style

Purse included with the Delta stewardess uniforms from 1969



The real thing

Coca-Cola bottle and its original hobble-skirted mold, circa 1915



She slay

Michonne’s katana from The Walking Dead



“What’ll ya have?”

Reproduction of the Varsity’s Combo Meal No. 1, on a car hop tray



World Champs

Braves’ 1995 World Series ring



Gone Girl

First edition of Gone with the Wind

Photographs by Caroline C. Kilgore

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.