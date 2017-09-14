How Atlanta organizations are helping hurricane victims—and how you can, too

Now that your power is (hopefully) back on, here’s how you can help those in need

When Tropical Storm Irma rolled into Atlanta on Monday, it brought with it high winds and heavy rain, taking down trees and utility lines, knocking out power, and closing schools, businesses, and even MARTA. Atlantans opened their homes to evacuees and local businesses tried to make their stay a little more pleasant. Now that the storm has passed, it’s time to look at how to help those impacted most by the hurricane’s destruction.

Here’s a list of local organizations and businesses helping with relief efforts for both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey. This list is by no means exhaustive.

Atlanta Community Food Bank is donating food and supplies to sister banks in south Georgia and Florida. Through September 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their headquarters (732 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard), they’re accepting donations of bottled water; canned fruits and vegetables with pull tops; proteins in pouches or pull-top cans such as tuna, beef stew, chili, or canned chicken; toiletries such as diapers and hygiene products; and cleaning supplies such as mops, buckets, brooms, bleach and bleach wipes, and garbage bags. You can also donate money through their website.

The Atlanta Humane Society took in more than 400 animals evacuated from Hurricane Irma, hosting them at a temporary shelter in Roswell. They’re asking for monetary donations to help the displaced animals. This Saturday’s Bark ‘n Brew event at SweetWater Brewing Co. will also help raise funds for Hurricane Irma-affected animals. Tickets are $40 in advance, $55 at the door.

United Way Atlanta is hosting Unite for Hurricane Relief on Friday, September 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SunTrust Park’s 3rd base gate entrance. Volunteers will sort and put together care packages for Hurricane Harvey victims. Parking is free—wear comfy clothing.

The Atlanta Track Club is donating proceeds from ticket sales to three of their races. For each person that registers for the Publix Georgia Marathon or Half-Marathon, Thanksgiving Day Half-Marathon and 5k, and PNC 10 Miler and 5k now through September 18, the club will donate a dollar for each mile of the race you register for to the American Red Cross. So if you sign up to run a 26.2 mile marathon, the organization will donate $26.20. The half-marathons: $13.10, the 10 miler: $10; and the 5ks: $5.

On Sunday, September 17, Comet Pub and Lanes in Decatur is hosting Pins & Pints for Pets. The bowling alley will donate $15 of each $25 ticket, which includes three games, shoe rental, and two drink tickets, to the Houston Humane Society. Proceeds from $5 Jameson shots will also go to Houston Humane, and for each Emergency Drinking Beer sold, Wild Heaven Beer will donate a bottle of water to relief efforts.

Atlanta-based Little Barn Apothecary is donating 10 percent of each purchase to hurricane relief efforts through September 17. For every Sweetgrass + Lavender soap bar bought, they are also donating one to those in areas impacted by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Through September, City Winery is donating 50 percent of proceeds from each order of risotto balls to All Hands Volunteers, a disaster relief organization. They’re also hosting a charity concert for Hurricane Harvey relief on September 20 featuring artists such as Slick Rick, Trina, Case, 112, and more. Tickets are $55, and proceeds will go to two Houston families who lost everything in the storm and Mattress Mack, a Houston furniture store owner who opened his shops to evacuees.

The Chick-fil-A Foundation is matching donations to the American Red Cross via this link.

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is also matching donations up to $1 million to the American Red Cross via this link.

Atlanta-based Schlotzsky’s deli is selling it’s Original sandwich for $1.99 on October 3, the proceeds of which will go to Hurricane Harvey relief.

And one event from a Florida-based organization happening in town: Feeding Children Everywhere is hosting the Atlanta Cares Hurricane Relief Project from September 15 through 17. Volunteers are gathering to put together more than a million meal kits for hurricane victims. Multiple shifts are available each day—register here.

Do you know another metro Atlanta organization or business helping hurricane relief? Let us know in the comments below.