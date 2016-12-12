Atlanta, Stranger Things, Hidden Figures earn Golden Globe nominations

Three of our locally-filmed shining stars go for the gold

Photograph by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It’s a good time to be in Georgia’s film biz. This morning, three locally filmed shows and movies—Atlanta, Stranger Things, and Hidden Figures—picked up six Golden Globes nominations.

Atlanta

Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series–Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover

Stranger Things

Best Television Series—Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series–Drama: Winona Ryder

Hidden Figures

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Octavia Spencer

Best Original Score—Motion Picture: Hans Zimmer, Pharrel Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch

Atlanta and Stranger Things, of course, have become massive hits among fans and critics alike since their release. While Hidden Figures—a film about three black women who were crucial to NASA’s success in the 1960s—doesn’t hit theaters until Christmas, the early critical buzz is strong. Does this mean that we’ll see Oscars and Emmys, respectively, for these titles in 2017? We can only hope.

Meanwhile, in other award season news, Donald Glover picked up a Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Atlanta last night at the Critics’ Choice Awards, but it was his costar Lakeith Stanfield (Darius) who made headlines by walking up on stage to accept Silicon Valley‘s Best Comedy Series award, which Atlanta lost. Here’s the clip:

