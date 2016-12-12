Atlanta, Stranger Things, Hidden Figures earn Golden Globe nominations

It’s a good time to be in Georgia’s film biz. This morning, three locally filmed shows and movies—Atlanta, Stranger Things, and Hidden Figures—picked up six Golden Globes nominations.
Atlanta
Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series–Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover
Stranger Things
Best Television Series—Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series–Drama: Winona Ryder
Hidden Figures
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Octavia Spencer
Best Original Score—Motion Picture: Hans Zimmer, Pharrel Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch
Atlanta and Stranger Things, of course, have become massive hits among fans and critics alike since their release. While Hidden Figures—a film about three black women who were crucial to NASA’s success in the 1960s—doesn’t hit theaters until Christmas, the early critical buzz is strong. Does this mean that we’ll see Oscars and Emmys, respectively, for these titles in 2017? We can only hope.
Meanwhile, in other award season news, Donald Glover picked up a Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Atlanta last night at the Critics’ Choice Awards, but it was his costar Lakeith Stanfield (Darius) who made headlines by walking up on stage to accept Silicon Valley‘s Best Comedy Series award, which Atlanta lost. Here’s the clip: