Atlantans: Missing the drama of the 6th District race? Get involved with the mayoral campaign.

The mayoral race may not have the national attention (or cash injection) of the 6th District race, but it’s our city’s most important

Photograph by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

With the race for the Georgia’s 6th Congressional District long over and Atlanta’s collective attention turned back to the latest tweets coming from the Trump White House, don’t forget there’s another political storm brewing in Atlanta: the 2017 mayoral race. As Kasim Reed prepares to end his second and final term, more than 15 candidates are vying to succeed him. The political hopefuls comprise one of the most diverse and largest candidate pools in recent memory—a state senator, several Atlanta Council members, a former chief operations officer, the former executive director of the city’s job-training agency, and a Fulton County Commission Chairman. And they are all looking for volunteers to help on their respective campaigns. So if you’re looking for somewhere to channel that pent-up political energy or simply get involved in the city’s most important election, below you’ll find links to to some of the leading campaigns, where you can sign up to volunteer—or just request a new yard sign to replace the fading Jon Ossoff or Karen Handel sign you stuck in your front lawn, despite living well outside the 6th District.

Mary Norwood

Norwood has been involved in city government for more than 25 years. In 2009, the Buckhead resident narrowly lost—we’re talking roughly 700 votes—a hotly-contested mayoral campaign against now Mayor Kasim Reed. In 2013, she won the Post 2 At-Large seat and returned to the City Council.

Volunteer and request a yard sign: marynorwood.com/volunteer

Ceasar Mitchell

In 2009, Mitchell was elected president of Atlanta City Council after serving as a councilman for about eight years. When Mitchell is not presiding over the city council, the Morehouse College graduate works as a real estate attorney for DLA Piper.

Volunteer: ceasarformayor.com/volunteer

Request a yard sign: ceasarformayor.com/volunteer/yard-signs

Keisha Lance Bottoms

Bottoms, a Reed ally, has represented the city’s far southwest neighborhoods on the City Council for about eight years. She is also an attorney and, until recently, served as the executive director of Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority.

Volunteer and request a yard sign: http://keishalancebottoms.com/volunteer/

Peter Aman

Aman, a founding partner of consulting firm Bain & Company’s Atlanta office, served two years as Reed’s COO and provided pro bono consulting to the city for former Mayor Shirley Jackson in the early days of her tenure.

Volunteer and request a yard sign: peteraman.com/get-involved

Cathy Woolard

In 1997, Woolard became the first openly gay person to be elected to office in Atlanta. In 2002, she broke ground again by becoming the first woman council president. Woolard is credited with helping Atlanta BeltLine visionary Ryan Gravel with building neighborhood and political support for his vision.

Volunteer and request a yard sign: cathyforatlanta.com/volunteer

Michael Sterling

Sterling headed up the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency after the former director stepped down over allegations of mismanagement. He is also a former assistant U.S. attorney and advisor to Reed.

Volunteer and request a yard sign: michaelforatlanta.com

Kwanza Hall

Hall, who was elected to the Atlanta City Council in 2006, has represented some of Atlanta’s fastest-growing and most vibrant neighborhoods including downtown, Old Fourth Ward, and Inman Park. Prior to joining the Council, he served on the Atlanta Public School board.

Volunteer and request a yard sign: act.myngp.com/Forms/-5554400697757005056

Vincent Fort

During the 2016 presidential race, Fort made headlines after he switched his support from Hillary Clinton to Bernie Sanders, who has helped the progressive lawmaker raise campaign cash. Fort is currently a Georgia state senator representing East Point and parts of Atlanta.

Volunteer and request a yard sign: go.vincentfort.com/page/s/volunteer

John Eaves

Eaves is a Fulton County Commission Chairman, a role that he has held since 2007. Before Eaves represented Fulton county as a chairman, he spent seven years as the Peace Corps Southeast regional director.

Volunteer and request a yard sign: eavesforatlanta.com/volunteer



Want to see all the candidates—for the mayoral, City Council, and Board of Education races—who have filed paperwork to raise cash? atlantacity.gaeasyfile.com/SearchResults.aspx