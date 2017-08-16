Days away from opening, here’s what Mercedes-Benz Stadium looks like now

Photograph by Steve Fennessy

Eleven days from the Atlanta Falcons’ pre-season opener, the team hosted an open house on Tuesday for the media at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Crews are still working to ready the stadium for it’s debut, but the turf is in, the lines are painted, and the restaurants are firing up their grills. Though the final number hasn’t yet been determined, estimates for the cost of the new home of the Falcons and United are as high as $1.5 billion. Want to know more? Check out “American Cathedral,” our feature in the September issue on the years-long effort to build the stadium.

