Don’t Miss List: Our top 5 Atlanta event picks for October

Photo illustration by Gluekit

Otello

October 7, October 10

Few large-scale productions of Otello, Giuseppe Verdi’s opera based on the Shakespearean play about a general and his jealous rivals, have cast a black lead. But on October 7 and 10, tenor Russell Thomas makes his title role debut in the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s production of the opera about race, revenge, and relationships. Thomas, an international performer who spent last season with the Metro­politan Opera, portrays Otello—a role that Evans Mirageas, the ASO’s vice president of artistic planning, says is one of the most challenging and “punishing” in the Italian opera repertoire. atlantasymphony.org

Photograph by Daniel Wahlig

Oakhurst Porchfest

October 14

Oakhurst front porches turn into stages as nearly 200 local bands, from Americana to bluegrass to soul, play from noon until 7 p.m. in the third year of the all-volunteer neighborhood music festival. oakhurstporchfest.org

Photograph by Benjamin Merva

Atlanta Pride Festival

October 13-15

The South’s largest LGBTQ celebration kicks off with a parade from Midtown to Piedmont Park. The first parade in 1971 had 100 activists; now the festival has grown to 300,000. atlantapride.org

Photograph by Wick's Clicks Photography

Little Five Points Halloween Festival and Parade

October 21

If you missed Dragon Con, catch costumed creatures marching down Moreland Avenue at one of the largest Halloween celebrations in the country, drawing 35,000 people annually. l5phalloween.com

Mastodon at the Fox

October 6

After years of playing the Masquerade, the Atlanta progressive metal band headlines the Fox Theatre. The four-piece plays from their March album, Emperor of Sand, inspired by their family members’ battles with cancer, that includes the hit single “Show Yourself.” foxtheatre.org

This article originally appeared in our October 2017 issue.