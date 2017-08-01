Don’t Miss List: Our top 5 Atlanta event picks for August

Leslie Odom Jr., the Alliance is “On the Road,” and a collection of short stories about Atlanta

Atlanta Noir

August 1

Akashic Books has published more than 50 volumes of its “Noir” anthologies, each set in a different city, from Manhattan to Manila. This month welcomes the release of Atlanta Noir, a collection of 14 short stories by mostly Southern writers, including locals Jim Grimsley and John Holman. Another notable contributor: the book’s editor, award-winning novelist and Spelman alum Tayari Jones. She calls Atlanta—with its gentility, urban grit, and history that ranges from stirring to grotesque—“the noirest town in the nation.”

Cabaret

August 3-27

Serenbe Playhouse creates an underground Kit Kat Klub for this spicy rendition of the 1966 musical. It’s also a rare opportunity to see a performance by the company’s founder and artistic director Brian Clowdus, who takes on the role of the impish emcee. serenbeplayhouse.com

Stephen Stills & Judy Collins

August 9

Although Collins and Stills have known each other for 50 years (their two-year love affair inspired Stills’s classic “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes”), this tour marks the first time the two revered folk musicians have ever shared the stage. atlantasymphony.org

Leslie Odom Jr.

August 12

Only a lucky few will snag tickets to Hamilton when it comes to the Fox next year, but in the meantime you can see the Broadway musical’s original Aaron Burr. If you’re lucky, he might lay down a rendition of “Wait For It.” variety-playhouse.com

Shakespeare in Love

August 30-September 24

This season the Alliance has taken a major challenge—an extensive $22 million renovation of its theater—and turned it into an opportunity to break out of Midtown and venture into new communities and spaces. The “On the Road” season kicks off with a play based on the 1998 Oscar-winning film, fittingly performed at Georgia Shakespeare’s former home at Oglethorpe University and directed by the defunct company’s artistic director, Richard Garner. alliancetheatre.org

