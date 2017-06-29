Don’t Miss List: Our top 5 event picks for July

Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival
July 16
Even in the Peach State, there are those who would argue that there’s no better taste of summer than a juicy, just-plucked tomato. You can count Atlanta megachef Ford Fry among them. In 2009 he launched the Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival to proselytize the delights of the red-skinned fruit, and last year more than 1,600 converts showed up to sample tomato-y tastes from the South’s top chefs. From cocktails to ice cream, the recipes—and, of course, the tomatoes they’re made with—are killer. At this year’s event, held at Park Tavern, a panel of judges will determine which dish slays the rest. killertomatofest.com
Sturgill Simpson
July 14
It isn’t every day that you’ll find a Nirvana cover on a Grammy-winning country album. But most country stars aren’t Sturgill Simpson, an anti-mainstream singer who is often compared to legendary outlaw Merle Haggard. foxtheatre.org
Peachtree Road Race
July 4
Participate in the world’s largest 10K, held every Independence Day since 1970, and you might get passed by a Nike-clad Uncle Sam as you pant your way down Peachtree. atlantatrackclub.org
Heathers: The Musical
July 7 through August 13
What’s your damage? The 1988 Winona Ryder–Christian Slater cult film is now a musical, which debuted off Broadway in 2014. Enjoy camptastic songs like “Prom or Hell?” “Veronica Chandler’s Nightmare,” and “My Dead Gay Son.” onstageatlanta.com
Kendrick Lamar
July 17
Billboard has called him one of the greatest rappers of all time, and his most recent album, Damn, achieved platinum status in only three weeks. See the hypertalented artist, who just turned 30 last month. infiniteenergycenter.com
This article originally appeared in our July 2017 issue.