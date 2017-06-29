Don’t Miss List: Our top 5 event picks for July

Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival, the world’s largest 10K, and one of the greatest rappers of all time

Photo illustration by Gluekit

Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival

July 16

Even in the Peach State, there are those who would argue that there’s no better taste of summer than a juicy, just-plucked tomato. You can count Atlanta megachef Ford Fry among them. In 2009 he launched the Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival to proselytize the delights of the red-skinned fruit, and last year more than 1,600 converts showed up to sample tomato-y tastes from the South’s top chefs. From cocktails to ice cream, the recipes—and, of course, the tomatoes they’re made with—are killer. At this year’s event, held at Park Tavern, a panel of judges will determine which dish slays the rest. killertomatofest.com

Sturgill Simpson

July 14

It isn’t every day that you’ll find a Nirvana cover on a Grammy-winning country album. But most country stars aren’t Sturgill Simpson, an anti-mainstream singer who is often compared to legendary outlaw Merle Haggard. foxtheatre.org

Photograph courtesy of Atlanta Track Club/Joaquin Lara

Peachtree Road Race

July 4

Participate in the world’s largest 10K, held every Independence Day since 1970, and you might get passed by a Nike-clad Uncle Sam as you pant your way down Peachtree. atlantatrackclub.org

Heathers: The Musical

July 7 through August 13

What’s your damage? The 1988 Winona Ryder–Christian Slater cult film is now a musical, which debuted off Broadway in 2014. Enjoy camptastic songs like “Prom or Hell?” “Veronica Chandler’s Nightmare,” and “My Dead Gay Son.” onstageatlanta.com

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Kendrick Lamar

July 17

Billboard has called him one of the greatest rappers of all time, and his most recent album, Damn, achieved platinum status in only three weeks. See the hypertalented artist, who just turned 30 last month. infiniteenergycenter.com

This article originally appeared in our July 2017 issue.