The Emmys: FX’s Atlanta continues racking up award nominations

Oh, and Stranger Things is killing it, too

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Donald Glover does it again. The nominations for the 69th annual Emmy Awards were announced today, and his FX series Atlanta picked up several, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (for Glover).

Ultimately, the show earned six nominations:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Donald Glover)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Donald Glover for “B.A.N,” aka the Montague episode)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Donald Glover for “B.A.N,” and Stephen Glover for “Streets on Lock,” respectively)

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Georgia-filmed Netflix darling Stranger Things also picked up a whopping 18 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for David Harbour (Hopper), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Shannon Purser (Barb).

Other nominations with Georgia ties: Archer picked up an Outstanding Animated Program nod; The Walking Dead earned a nod for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup; and two GA-filmed movies, Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, were nominated for Outstanding Television Movie. Filmed-in-Atlanta MacGyver got a nomination for Outstanding Stunt Coordination.