And the first concert at SunTrust Park is

Photograph by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The first concert at SunTrust Park is . . . the Piano Man! In a press release sent this morning, SunTrust Park and LiveNation announced that Billy Joel will play the first live show at the new Braves stadium on April 28. The Braves are scheduled to play in Milwaukee that night, so the Joel show will be a stand-alone arena show.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Joel lately, he currently has a residency at Madison Square Garden, where he’s set to play his 41st consecutive show in May (his 87th at the arena overall). And last year, his hit “Piano Man” was added to the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on January 13. (American Express members can get early tickets from January 9-12, and Braves A-List Members can purchase early from January 11-12.) Ticket prices start at $54.50 and run up to $139.50. And if you’ve been living under a pop culture rock and need a Billy Joel primer, this New Yorker profile, “Thirty-Three-Hit Wonder,” is required reading.