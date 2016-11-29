Giving back: 3 Atlanta do-good organizations to donate to

Get in the holiday spirit by supporting these charities

1 Fugees Family

Give school supplies (see the Amazon Wish List of textbooks, notebooks, and classroom technology) to refugee children living in Atlanta.

2 A Season of Giving/Christmas Decatur

Email aseasonofgiving@decaturga.com and you’ll receive a personalized list for a low-income child or senior. Items must be purchased by December 5.

3 Our House

Donate bedding, toiletries, shampoo, diapers, classroom supplies, and new toys to homeless children at Our House Early Childhood Education Center or its emergency shelter.

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.