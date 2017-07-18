Hooray! Killer Mike was awarded his own day

The rapper was recognized by Atlanta City Council for his social activism

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

That’s right, July 17 is now Killer Mike Day in Atlanta.

Not long after Southern hip-hop legend Big Boi said “Killer Mike” Render should run for Atlanta Mayor, the homegrown rapper and activist received a proclamation from Atlanta City Council claiming July 17, 2017 in his honor.

Although Render is best known for his rap career both solo and with Run the Jewels, the City Council celebrated him for being a involved in the community and being an outspoken social activist for Atlanta. During the City Council meeting yesterday, Render made no hesitation to use his platform to speak about gentrification in Atlanta.

“My Atlanta City Council members, I challenge you to make sure that this city is not polarized by race and or class. I challenge you to make sure that BeltLine has affordable housing for real,” Render said. “Atlanta, we have a chance to do this different than the state. We have an opportunity not to polarize. We have an opportunity to be inclusive. We have an opportunity for gentrification not to be destructive.”

Render also called to improve the foundations of Atlanta that made him successful—education, entrepreneurship, and the music industry. “I am an example of Atlanta done right,” he said.

#Happy420 #StonersAreProductive thank u Atl A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Watch his full speech and ceremony (fast forward to 1:25:30 to see Killer Mike speak).