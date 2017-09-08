Hurricane Irma evacuees, Atlanta welcomes you with discounts and free deals

Atlanta businesses, restaurants, breweries, and sports teams help try to make a bad situation a little better

Photograph by NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images

As Hurricane Irma—one of the most powerful in history—barrels its way toward the Sunshine State, hundreds of thousands of Floridians are evacuating north, along with coastal Georgians and South Carolinans. Atlanta is putting on its best show of Southern hospitality—the Atlanta Motor Speedway has opened its campgrounds for evacuees, along with local mosques, and residents have even opened their homes. And while you’re stuck here, several local businesses and sports teams want to help take your mind off the storm with these discounts and deals:

Free Atlanta Braves tickets

Get free tickets to watch the series between the Braves and the Miami Marlins. Games are at 7:35 p.m. on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:35 p.m. on Sunday. You must provide a valid state I.D. and you must be a Florida, Georgia, or South Carolina resident from a county under mandatory evacuation.

Half off Legoland Discovery Center admission

From September 8-15, the Legoland Discovery Center at Phipps Plaza is offering half off the price of admission. You must provide a valid state I.D. and you must be a Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, or North Carolina resident from a county under mandatory evacuation.

Free legends races at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Anyone—regardless of if you are displaced from Hurricane Irma or not—can watch the Speedway’s quarter-mile Legends and Bandolero races from the grandstands for free on Saturday, September 9. The event will include double feature races with drivers of all skill levels, including professionals. Grandstands will open at 11 a.m.

Free tickets to Georgia Tech’s home opener

Florida residents and Georgia and South Carolina residents from counties under mandatory evacuation orders can get tickets to the 12:30 p.m. Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State football game for themselves and immediate family beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Brittain Dining Hall lawn. Tickets are first-come, first-serve, and you need a valid state I.D.

20 percent off at Concentrics restaurants

If you’re evacuating from Florida, South Carolina, or coastal Georgia, show your license to get 20 percent off at One Midtown Kitchen, Two Urban Licks, Tap, or the Brasserie and Neighborhood Cafe at Parish.

Free comedy at Punchline Comedy Club

Anyone with a valid Florida I.D. can go see comedian Eddie Ifft for free. Shows are Friday 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., and Saturday 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.

25 percent off Fox Bros Bar-B-Q

All Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina evacuees going to Fox Bros. can get 25 percent off their meal. You must provide a valid state I.D.

Free upgrade at Shami Kitchen

If you have a valid Florida I.D., you can get a free combo upgrade with two sides (Greek salad, tabbouleh salad, fattoush salad, fries, hummus, or baba ganoush) and a drink.

Discounts and donations at Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits

Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits is offering multiple deals for evacuees. On Saturday, September 9, the first 100 evacuees at its Buckhead or Doraville locations will get a free $10 gas card. During the weekend, anyone can get $1 off of Green Bench Brewing and Cigar City Brewing 6-packs, and $1 will be donated to Hurricane Irma relief. Also, 10 percent of the store’s profits during the week will go to Red Cross and Hurricane Irma relief.

Free beer at Eventide Brewing

Eventide is offering a free pint of any of its core styles to anyone with a valid Florida I.D. through Monday.

20 percent off Sweet Auburn Barbecue

Anyone with a valid Florida I.D. can get 20 percent off their meal at the Poncey-Highland barbecue restaurant.

Free tickets to Kennesaw State football’s home opener

Anyone with a valid Florida license can to Saturday’s 7 p.m. Owls game versus Tennessee Tech. Tickets are first-come, first-serve and can be picked up at the stadium box office.

Free beer at SweetWater Brewing Company

Per a post on their Facebook, the brewery is offering a free pint to anyone with a valid Florida I.D.

Additional reporting by Myrydd Wells