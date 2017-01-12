Lando Calrissian is the reason we won’t see Atlanta season 2 until 2018

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Oof. Fans of Donald Glover’s FX hit Atlanta, which just won two Golden Globes on Sunday, will have to wait until next year to see what’s next for Earn and Paper Boi. The network announced today during a Television Critics Association press tour that Glover’s “production schedule” will cause Atlanta’s second season to be delayed until 2018.

If you didn’t know, Glover was cast as Lando Calrissian in a new Star Wars spinoff movie about a young Han Solo. The iconic role was, of course, originally played by Billy Dee Williams in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. And as this movie is scheduled to release in May 2018, this is most likely what is hogging Glover’s time. (He also just inked a new development deal with FX.)

Bringing back Lando is an awesome gig, so we can’t be too upset, but the delay is still a bummer for Atlanta fans. But Glover (or rather, Childish Gambino) did just release a new album, and Migos (aka the group Glover gave a massive shout out to during a Globes acceptance speech on Sunday and who guest starred in an episode of Atlanta) have a new album coming out on January 27. So . . . at least we have something to listen to?