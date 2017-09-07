Our favorite costumes from Dragon Con 2017

With another Dragon Con squarely in our rear view, it’s time to look back on this year’s wonderfully creative, masterfully sewed, and outright hilarious costumes put together by the tens of thousands of pop culture fanatics who descended on Atlanta this Labor Day weekend. As expected, a diverse cast of characters graced the downtown hotels—we watched a group of Disney princesses dine al fresco at Corner Bakery and Daenerys Targaryen get money from an ATM (dragon food ain’t cheap). Far and away this year, Game of Thrones characters swarmed the convention, followed by Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Throw in a healthy sprinkling of Rick and Morty and the Star Wars saga’s Rey, and you’ve got Dragon Con 2017.

