Snapshot: World Salsa Championships

Colombia’s Luis Enrique Solano Landazury and Xiomar Rivas placed third in the cabaret portion of the fifth annual World Salsa Championship, which took place in Atlanta for the first year ever in December. One hundred fifty dancers from around the world were invited to compete in the sold-out, two-day event, which spanned five dance categories and boasted 1,000 attendees. Dubbed the Olympics of Salsa, the entire competition airs on ESPN Deportes February 12.

