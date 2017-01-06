Snow coming to Atlanta? Everyone to the Kroger, quickly!

Social media lights up with images of empty shelves as Atlantans grab all the bread and milk they can carry

Photograph by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

There’s a chance of ice and snow in the forecast right now, and for metro Atlantans, that can only mean one thing: Go to Kroger. Buy all of the milk and bread. And eggs. And bananas. And then go home and wait out the madness that may or may not actually happen. This afternoon, the word “Kroger” was even a trending topic on Twitter in ATL. We’ve rounded up some of the best photos and responses from last night and today—hope your supplies are stocked!

The rush for food is on at Kroger in Sandy Springs, too! Thanks Saiful Kabir for the photos. Tag your weather pictures. #fox5snow pic.twitter.com/23bfmkCIPI — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) January 6, 2017

Bread aisle at a store near our house. 4 in ❄ predicted in #Atlanta. Haven’t seen those totals since 2009. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/V9sUzW58Tx — Cheryl Preheim (@CherylPreheim) January 6, 2017

With snow in the forecast there is seriously not a single slice of bread left in Atlanta. Look at these photos: https://t.co/fhQI21icGC pic.twitter.com/yM6TMXaZ5V — Jennifer Brett (@JenBrettAJC) January 6, 2017

bread hoarding has begun #kroger #snowsandwiches #atlantasnowprep A photo posted by john gibson (@johngibsonis) on Jan 6, 2017 at 8:42am PST

Snoooooowwwwwwwww!!! #video #kroger @krogerco #atlanta #weloveatlanta #myatl A video posted by SmileyEats (@realsmileyeats) on Jan 6, 2017 at 7:24am PST

@Kroger where’d you hide the shopping carts? #LOL #ATL #SNOW A photo posted by Chris Rich (@chrisfrich) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Poor hubby is stuck at Kroger. Atlanta at its #snowpocalypse finest! pic.twitter.com/1K7M4rsIy4 — Rev. Meghan Gurley (@Beyond_I_Do) January 6, 2017

Kroger here in #EastCobb jsm packed. lines for all registers backed up down the ailses toward the back of the store pic.twitter.com/6unGVGldKt — Chris Monroe TRAFFIC (@AtlantaTraffic) January 6, 2017

This lady in Kroger has 4 24packs of water in her cart. Yeah everybody in Atlanta is doing the most — LANG (@SlyyTweets) January 6, 2017

#snowmageddon2017 in #Atlanta: I haven’t seen such a rush at @Kroger since Y2K. Stay home until it warms to 33F+ on Sunday. Ice+snow= — Jonathan Blaine (@jonathanblaine) January 6, 2017

Kroger is trending in Atlanta…lol. It just took me an hour to get out of one near Perimeter.. — Renaissance Relly (@JerrelXL) January 6, 2017

It’s people in Kroger with just carts full of beer and wine — A  (@itsADAeitherway) January 6, 2017

And here comes the Atlanta freak out. Local Kroger at literal capacity. — Melanie Newman (@MelanieLynneN) January 6, 2017

We getting 2-4 inches or 2-4 feet of snow? Because I was just at Kroger & they didn’t have bananas. How you gonna run out of bananas man? — Roe (@Rondii) January 6, 2017

Of course, the Publix is no better:

EVERYBODY IS IN PUBLIX! There are like 20 people in front of me in line. Getting all the essentials! #fox5snow #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/p4caBodKVd — Constance Jones (@ConstanceJFOX5) January 6, 2017

supposed to ❄️in GA so stocking up on essentials: vino & air heads. The chick in front of me 10 cans spaghettios #snowpocalypse #publix ⛄️ — Jacqueline Schaeffer (@jqs88) January 6, 2017

#sixflags lines in #publix for a “PREDICTED” 1-3 inches of snow!!! #smfh #atlanta snow ❄️ is ridiculous….. A photo posted by DJ Lynx (@lynxmixedit) on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:04am PST

Long lines spilling into grocery aisles and no parking at Publix in Buckhead #Atlanta #snowpocalypse pic.twitter.com/J9toJ7LDFN — Liana Moran (@lianamoran) January 6, 2017

So bring on the secondary market:

For Sale – Atlanta $300 Firm A slightly used bottle of wine & most of an English muffin package… #snowpocalypse #WinterStormWarning #Snow pic.twitter.com/vE38zuHf9p — Joe Floccari TV News (@JoeFloccari) January 6, 2017

But there is still hope for all you latecomers:

@WholeFoods Avalon in Alpharetta is fully stocked for North Fulton folks looking to load up as of 11am.😀 https://t.co/WeJt24wgVp — Bobby Sauro (@SauroMotel) January 6, 2017

If you’re in the Lindbergh area, no need to panic about bread, folks. New @kroger on Lindbergh Drive has a ton (and lots of milk, too!). pic.twitter.com/Y1led0Jj1z — Melissa Ruggieri (@MRuggieriAJC) January 6, 2017

The manager decided to make a bread display for all the people afraid of the impending GA snow #kroger #geoegiasnow2017 A photo posted by Sami Bundy (@blakmorte) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

Apparently, there are only a couple of us organic milk lovers in my area. No panic on this aisle. A photo posted by Liza (@myfishpablo) on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:49am PST