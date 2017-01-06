Snow coming to Atlanta? Everyone to the Kroger, quickly!

Photograph by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
There’s a chance of ice and snow in the forecast right now, and for metro Atlantans, that can only mean one thing: Go to Kroger. Buy all of the milk and bread. And eggs. And bananas. And then go home and wait out the madness that may or may not actually happen. This afternoon, the word “Kroger” was even a trending topic on Twitter in ATL. We’ve rounded up some of the best photos and responses from last night and today—hope your supplies are stocked!
And so it begins… #StormWatchOn2 https://t.co/Croxlcbh6g pic.twitter.com/HP6M56xifu
— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) January 6, 2017
The rush for food is on at Kroger in Sandy Springs, too! Thanks Saiful Kabir for the photos. Tag your weather pictures. #fox5snow pic.twitter.com/23bfmkCIPI
— FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) January 6, 2017
Holy crap, the Kroger is in full #snowpocalypse mode! #Atlanta @NewsRadio1067 pic.twitter.com/zyfGZquDm9
— Shannon Burke (@TheShannonBurke) January 6, 2017
Bread aisle at a store near our house. 4 in ❄ predicted in #Atlanta. Haven’t seen those totals since 2009. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/V9sUzW58Tx
— Cheryl Preheim (@CherylPreheim) January 6, 2017
With snow in the forecast there is seriously not a single slice of bread left in Atlanta. Look at these photos: https://t.co/fhQI21icGC pic.twitter.com/yM6TMXaZ5V
— Jennifer Brett (@JenBrettAJC) January 6, 2017
@GAFollowers Kroger over by KSU right now pic.twitter.com/HQG4rsSnZU
— A.Burns (@ABurnsBeats) January 6, 2017
Poor hubby is stuck at Kroger. Atlanta at its #snowpocalypse finest! pic.twitter.com/1K7M4rsIy4
— Rev. Meghan Gurley (@Beyond_I_Do) January 6, 2017
Kroger here in #EastCobb jsm packed. lines for all registers backed up down the ailses toward the back of the store pic.twitter.com/6unGVGldKt
— Chris Monroe TRAFFIC (@AtlantaTraffic) January 6, 2017
This lady in Kroger has 4 24packs of water in her cart. Yeah everybody in Atlanta is doing the most
— LANG (@SlyyTweets) January 6, 2017
#snowmageddon2017 in #Atlanta: I haven’t seen such a rush at @Kroger since Y2K. Stay home until it warms to 33F+ on Sunday. Ice+snow=
— Jonathan Blaine (@jonathanblaine) January 6, 2017
Kroger is trending in Atlanta…lol. It just took me an hour to get out of one near Perimeter..
— Renaissance Relly (@JerrelXL) January 6, 2017
It’s people in Kroger with just carts full of beer and wine
— A (@itsADAeitherway) January 6, 2017
And here comes the Atlanta freak out. Local Kroger at literal capacity.
— Melanie Newman (@MelanieLynneN) January 6, 2017
We getting 2-4 inches or 2-4 feet of snow? Because I was just at Kroger & they didn’t have bananas. How you gonna run out of bananas man?
— Roe (@Rondii) January 6, 2017
Of course, the Publix is no better:
EVERYBODY IS IN PUBLIX! There are like 20 people in front of me in line. Getting all the essentials! #fox5snow #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/p4caBodKVd
— Constance Jones (@ConstanceJFOX5) January 6, 2017
supposed to ❄️in GA so stocking up on essentials: vino & air heads. The chick in front of me 10 cans spaghettios #snowpocalypse #publix ⛄️
— Jacqueline Schaeffer (@jqs88) January 6, 2017
Long lines spilling into grocery aisles and no parking at Publix in Buckhead #Atlanta #snowpocalypse pic.twitter.com/J9toJ7LDFN
— Liana Moran (@lianamoran) January 6, 2017
So bring on the secondary market:
For Sale – Atlanta $300 Firm A slightly used bottle of wine & most of an English muffin package… #snowpocalypse #WinterStormWarning #Snow pic.twitter.com/vE38zuHf9p
— Joe Floccari TV News (@JoeFloccari) January 6, 2017
But there is still hope for all you latecomers:
@WholeFoods Avalon in Alpharetta is fully stocked for North Fulton folks looking to load up as of 11am.😀 https://t.co/WeJt24wgVp
— Bobby Sauro (@SauroMotel) January 6, 2017
If you’re in the Lindbergh area, no need to panic about bread, folks. New @kroger on Lindbergh Drive has a ton (and lots of milk, too!). pic.twitter.com/Y1led0Jj1z
— Melissa Ruggieri (@MRuggieriAJC) January 6, 2017
Went to @AldiUSA in #Atlanta. They had tons of milk & bread left. Out of chicken & lettuce. When did #snowpocalypse eaters get so healthy?
— Jodie Nettles (@bbuzz00) January 6, 2017