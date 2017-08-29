A suspected robber shot a man outside JCT Kitchen—Updated

Photograph by Myrydd Wells

One man is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after he was shot outside JCT Kitchen, Ford Fry’s popular restaurant and bar in the Westside Provisions District just before 9 p.m. Monday night. According to the Atlanta Police Department, a 25-year-old man and his wife arrived at JCT Kitchen for dinner. When the man got out of his car, he was approached by another man who demanded his watch. (A witness—the valet—told APD that the suspect jumped of the back of a black car that had entered the valet queue.) The two struggled, and the suspected robber began firing shots. Steven Satterfield, the executive chef of nearby Miller Union, said the sound sent patrons rushing into his restaurant.

The victim then ran into JCT, which APD states had about 30 diners inside at the time. The suspect followed him (at gunpoint, according to the valet) and fired at least twice. “The victim fell over a cooler behind the bar and the suspect then appeared to attempt to shoot the victim while he was laying on the ground, however it appeared that the gun may have malfunctioned or jammed,” the APD report says.

The victim, identified by APD as Bruno Bafico, was shot twice, once in the stomach and once in the leg, and was conscious when transported to Grady in critical but stable condition. The suspect escaped, hopping into the back seat of a black SUV driven by another man. APD is now investigating the crime. A source tells Atlanta magazine that APD investigators are exploring the possibility that the suspect followed the victim to JCT Kitchen from another location. APD declined to comment.

A Ford Fry representative told Eater Atlanta that JCT will be open for its normal hours today. “We have off-duty APD officers present at the restaurant in addition to 24-hour security on property at Westside Provisions District. We are saddened by this unforeseen circumstance and will continue to support all involved with the investigation to remain a safe environment,” the rep said in a statement.

Update 8/30/17: Atlanta Police are now looking for a Black SUV and silver sedan, seen in the videos below, both believed to be connected to the crime. Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Additional reporting by Julia Bainbridge and Thomas Wheatley