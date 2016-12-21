So that’s why Shaq and Ludacris were singing Christmas carols at Ponce City Market

Photograph courtesy of Jamestown

A little while ago, we reported that Atlanta rapper Ludacris and basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal were spotted dressed as Santa and an elf, standing in a giant snow globe, and singing Jingle Bells at Ponce City Market. We assumed it was probably something Turner related—after all, Luda is no stranger to Shaq’s Inside the NBA.

Well, lo and behold, it turns out the bit is part of a one-hour TBS holiday special airing tonight at 10 p.m. Called SURPRISE! Instant Xmas Carol! (note: we didn’t add the punctuation—this special is really, really enthusiastic about Christmas), the show is all about celebrities showing up at random locations, like Ponce City Market, and singing Christmas carols to the surprise and delight of their fans. The segment featuring Ludacris and Shaq is already on YouTube—if you happened to be in the crowd at Ponce that day, you might see yourself in the video.

Cheesy as all get out? Of course. But a merry slice of Atlanta Christmas cheer? Absolutely.